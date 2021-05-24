newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

This Theory About Siobhan On Mare Of Easttown Will Wreck You

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMare of Easttown hasn't suffered for lack of mysteries. Although the murder of Erin McMenamin has been the show's main story, there's also been a kidnapper and the uncertain paternity of Erin's son DJ, which have complicated the whodunit tale. With only one episode to go in the miniseries, fans have started to lean toward the idea that the father of Erin's baby isn't necessarily the same person who murdered her — which opens up the suspect pool significantly. Moreover, new clues in Episode 6 have fans focusing on a new possibility: Siobhan could be the killer on Mare Of Easttown. This theory may seem far-fetched, but the more fans learn about Mare's daughter, the more they're convinced.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Mysteries#Hbo#Mare Of Easttown Season#Siobhan Kill Erin#Daughter#Suspect#Revenge#Spiral Grooves#Old School Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Evan Peters discusses that Mare of Easttown shocker

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the May 16 episode of Mare of Easttown. Well, that's one way to shock an audience. In Mare of Easttown's fifth episode, Colin (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet) found themselves face-to-face with the man who's been kidnapping young girls in town. And when it became clear that the man knew he'd been found out, things escalated quickly. Before Colin could pull out his gun, the young detective was shot and killed instantly.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

A shocking Mare Of Easttown solves some of its mysteries, but at a hefty cost

In Easttown, all battles are hard-fought and rarely won. There are few victories to be found and the few that do exist are of the Pyrrhic variety, hence the ticker-tape parade to honor a high school basketball game played decades earlier. Easttown roses have thorns, but also razor-edged petals, so every bouquet is grocery-chain carnations and baby’s breath. At least that’s how it feels to watch “Illusions,” which swiftly connects important dots after all of episode four’s dawdling, but brings swift, startling ends for multiple characters.
TV SeriesVulture

This Is Us Recap: Dreams Deferred

The two main story lines from “The Music and the Mirror” — the titular music and mirror, if you will — aren’t so much about moving plot forward as they are about giving us some surprisingly moving character development. When it comes to Beth’s story line (the mirror, in case you were wondering), by “moving” I mostly mean insanely romantic. I guess the emotional takeaway from watching Beth have to close down her dance school because of the pandemic was supposed to be one of sadness, but it’s hard to be that sad about Beth’s dance dreams dying for a second time because we’ve seen the future and we know that at some point Beth is running what looks to be a very successful, prestigious dance academy. So while it’s tough to see Beth mainlining dry Lucky Charms and feeling like a failure while trying to put on a brave face… it’s not that tough? You’re going to be fine, Beth. Trust us.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Mare Of Easttown Episode 5 Recap: “Doing Something Great Is Overrated”

Major, major spoilers are ahead. Katie Bailey is alive. In the final moments of the last episode, it was revealed to viewers that Katie had been kidnapped by a man with a connection to Bennie's Tavern. But Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet), who is still gun- and badge-less after planting drugs on her son's girlfriend, don't know this yet. They still have to put in the legwork to solve this case themselves.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Breaking down ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”. In our eyes, there’s no such thing as too much discussion of HBO’s already-much-discussed crime drama “Mare of Easttown,” starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she’s investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another. Between the precise details of Delco life, Mare’s deliciously funny sniping with her mother (played by Jean Smart) and her budding relationships with her out-of-town partner (Evan Peters) and a visiting author (Guy Pearce), the series has sparked enough chatter here at The Times that the time felt right for our very own Mere and Mare — staff writer Meredith Blake and columnist and culture critic Mary McNamara — to take the talk public.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Mare of Easttown: terrifying, riveting TV that’s a wonder to witness

Warning: this article contains spoilers to episode five of Mare of Easttown on Sky Atlantic/HBO. Please don’t read on if you haven’t watched. I get through so much television that my twist-spotting abilities are now at full fitness. I am a spoiler athlete, trained and ready for the viewing olympics. I roll my eyes at any “sudden” reveal, groan that it had been so obviously signposted from episode one.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mare of Easttown' Star Speaks out About Final Moments of Shocking Episode 5

Mare of Easttown has been filled with twists and turns, but viewers still didn't expect the ending of the HBO series' fifth episode. Colin (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet) finally found themselves confronting the man who has been kidnapping young girls in their small town, and the standoff turned deadly when the man pulled his gun and shot Colin before he could even pull his gun.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Mare of Easttown Is a Story of Addiction

This article contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown through episode 5. On its surface, Mare of Easttown is a murder mystery: Who killed poor, sweet, Erin McMenamin? By the time the credits roll on the final episode, we will almost certainly have that answer (unless we don’t). Yet, the connective tissue of the series goes much deeper than a simple whodunnit. The threads that bind the citizens of Easttown together are woven through with unspoken pain, loss, and tightly held secrets.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown is so compelling because it depicts the bizarre minutiae of real people

"Sure, Mare of Easttown is a grim, small-town murder show so typical to the prestige crime genre that it’s already inspired an SNL spoof featuring Kate McKinnon vaping a soft pretzel while explaining that she’s a grandma by virtue of being 'a Philly 40,'" says Jodi Walker. "But as audiences who have slowly made their way to the weekly series have discovered, there’s something else there. Orbiting around the signature murdered/missing girls, as pursued by the brooding detective with a dangerous devotion to justice, are itty-bitty scenes depicting the bizarre minutiae that comes with being a real person who lives in a real place and gets real hammered on real Jameson. 'The writers clearly Googled,' exclaims the Delco Daily in the SNL parody. 'They knew the foods and the towns!' That’s both accurate and funny, but obviously not the whole story. Because yes, this show is set in a town in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, so a lot of the show’s best details revolve around turning 'daughter' into a four-syllable word, and discussing different kinds of sandwiches and where to get them (Coco’s for cheesesteaks, Laspadas for hoagies, Wawa for miscellaneous). But I’d wager that what takes Mare of Easttown beyond parody is that writer and show creator Brad Ingelsby also knows people. When he writes them, he knows what concerts they’ve been to and what games they like to play on their iPad, and whether they’re the heartbreaker or the heartbroken—and so we get to know that too. Mare of Easttown is still incredibly dark, but its moments of specificity manage to be so humanizing that they act as a sort of life raft to get us through the bleak and murky waters of investigating who murdered Erin McMenamin and kidnapped Katie Bailey. World-building is not a storytelling technique reserved for the fantasy genre, and alongside Inglesby’s scripts, Craig Zobel’s mastery of mise-en-scène brings a surprising amount of humor—and, dare I say, joy—to what could otherwise be just another budget whodunit."
TV SeriesDecider

‘Mare of Easttown’ Episode 6 Trailer Preview

Mare of Easttown Episode 6 can not come to HBO and HBO Max fast enough. After the shocking events of Mare of Easttown Episode 5, when none other than dear Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) was killed off with a shot to the head, we’re desperate to find out what happens next. Mare (Kate Winslet) might have saved the likes of Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) and Missy Sayers (Sasha Frolova), but she still has to figure out who killed Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny). The Mare of Easttown Episode 6 trailer seems to preview that Mare is about to get closer to that dark truth.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Mare of Easttown Episode 6: What to Expect?

With an ending as explosive as that of ‘Mare of Easttown’ episode 5, everyone is bound to have many questions. Is Colin dead? Who Killed Erin? What is John up to? Well, we were curious about the same things that you are. After all, this limited series, led by an ensemble cast that includes Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, and Jean Smart, has really gripped all of our imaginations. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.
TV Series25yearslatersite.com

Mare of Easttown Episode 6: A Sheehan Unraveling

The following contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown Episode 6, “Sore Must Be the Storm”. It was hard watching tonight’s Mare of Easttown and even more to sit here and discuss it because there were a lot of things that hit really close to home with me. I keep having the words Mare’s therapist says repeating, “I think you’ve sought out an external solution for your internal pain. You’ve been hiding behind other people’s grief.” Episode 6 certainly explores Mare’s (Kate Winslet) and Siobhan’s (Angourie Rice) ways of processing their grief and work towards overcoming their trauma.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 6: Sore Must Be the Storm

Katie Bailey has been found, but there is still a murderer on the loose on Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episdoe 6, “Sore Must Be the Storm.”. On Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 5, “Illusions,” Mare and Detective Zabel find and rescue both Katie Bailey and Missy Sayers but in the series most shocking twist, it costs Detective Zabel his life when he is shot and killed by the kidnapper.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mare of Easttown episode 5 promo: Are the walls closing in on Mare?

Tomorrow night on Mare of Easttown episode 5, the crisis for our title character is about to escalate again. What is the reason for that? It starts with some more missing victims and, to go from here, her personal life continues to spiral. Every key player in her life is about to see things go from bad to worse — there is no real avoiding it. She’s also feeling the weight of expectations in a way that she hasn’t before. She’s realizing that she fundamentally can’t be who a lot of other people want her to be. That’s a psychological challenge that many people face in their lives, and few of them have the challenges that routinely Mare does.
TV & Videosdelcoculturevultures.com

Celebrating Mare of Easttown at Don’s

Don’s Deli will be featured in the fifth episode of HBO’s Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. Having a fun time at Don’s Deli Premier Party are owner Mike (center) and a friend with cool mask at left. Below is Maria and a fellow employee who kept hoagies coming to the happy customers. Those who purchased Don’s new sandwich named The Mare also received two raffle tickets for prizes such as a 55” TV. Don’s Deli is at 1509 Meetinghouse Rd. in Boothwyn. Stop in and check out this local treasure.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Mare of Easttown Recap: Case Closed?

It sure looks like we found out who killed Erin McMenamin in Mare of Easttown‘s penultimate episode… but the killer might be looking to add to the body count. Sunday’s episode opens with Mare waking up in the hospital after killing Potts and saving Katie Bailey and Missy. She’s a hero now, with the press mobbing her as she returns home, but Colin is still dead (R.I.P.), and Potts couldn’t have killed Erin because he was out of town that night. Plus, Deacon Mark insists he didn’t kill her in a teary interview with the cops,