newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County executive race heats up as Hough and Hagen spar

By About
Posted by 
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The race for Frederick county executive is only in its early stages but it has already begun to heat up. On Monday, Sen. Michael Hough (Frederick and Carroll), who is the only Republican in the race, ripped one of the Democratic candidates as “far-left.” The criticism comes after Frederick County Council member Kai Hagen described Hough’s campaign mention of not wanting Frederick County to become akin to a “Montgomery County, North,” as a “dog whistle” for things Montgomery County is commonly known for such as political liberalism, racial diversity, and urban development.

marylandreporter.com
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Midterm Election#Attorneys#Baltimore County#Frederick County Council#Democrats#Republicans#Marylandreporter Com#Senate#Policywise#Previoushow#Capitol Hill#Talk Media News#Supreme Court#Abc#Mcdaniel College#Sen Michael Hough#Things Montgomery County#Incumbent Jan Gardner#General Jeff Sessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

Roundup: State chooses new ‘transformational’ superintendent from out-of-state

We’re taking off for Memorial Day Monday. State Roundup will return on Tuesday. NEW ‘TRANSFORMATIONAL’ EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT CHOSEN: A San Antonio public school administrator with a record of creative solutions to improve schools will take over as Maryland’s next state superintendent and face challenges in the wake of a year of pandemic schooling, Liz Bowie reports for the Sun.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan vetoes bills banning local governments from aiding immigration enforcement; restaurant Association head sees threat in commodity price hikes

HOGAN VETOES ‘SANCTUARY STATE’ BILLS: Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed bills Wednesday that would have banned the state and local governments from helping with certain aspects of federal immigration enforcement, deriding the measures as “sanctuary state legislation,” Pamela Wood of the Sun reports. The bill bans local jails from being paid...
Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Hogan: State to offer $2 million in lottery money to encourage vaccinations

The state of Maryland will offer a grand total of $2 million in lottery money to Marylanders who get vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. “Today we are announcing an exciting partnership between the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health to provide $2 million in prize money for Marylanders who get vaccinated,” Hogan said at a news conference that was held on the front lawn of Government House in Annapolis.
Carroll County, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Franchot favors tax breaks to spur vaccinations; Schrader sees next phase as ‘a grind’

FRANCHOT FAVORS TAX BREAKS TO SPUR VACCINATIONS: Comptroller Peter Franchot said Monday that he supports giving small tax breaks to both individuals and businesses that can provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, writes Bryan Renbaum for Maryland Reporter. Franchot’s endorsement of “small economic incentives” comes as states and jurisdictions throughout the country-including some places in Maryland-have offered everything from doughnuts to pizza to beer to baseball game and lottery tickets to encourage their residents to get vaccinated.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

Hogan signs more than 220 bills into law

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 220 bills passed by the General Assembly into law on Tuesday, including measures that repeal Maryland’s pro-Confederate state song, legalize sports betting, and extend the authorization for off-the-premises alcohol delivery for two years. The bill signing took place at an afternoon ceremony at the...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

MarylandReporter.com debuts ‘Free State Politics’ podcast with award-winning journalist John Rydell

MarylandReporter.com Wednesday debuted the”Free State Politics” podcast featuring award-winning journalist and host John Rydell and producer and editor Douglas Christian, a White House multimedia journalist. “This format allows us to chat at length with newsmakers to get more than simple quotes on important topics. They often share anecdotes that reveal...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan says fully vaxxed Marylanders can forgo masks but businesses, jurisdictions can keep policy

HOGAN ALIGNS STATE MASK POLICY WITH CDC GUIDES: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to say that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, for the most part, do not need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit and made that guidance official state policy, Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports.
HealthPosted by
Maryland Reporter

Franchot says he favors ‘tax breaks’ to encourage vaccinations

Comptroller Peter Franchot said Monday that he supports giving small tax breaks to both individuals and businesses that can provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. Franchot’s endorsement of “small economic incentives” comes as states and jurisdictions throughout the country-including some places in Maryland-have offered everything from donuts, to pizza,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State roundup: Gas prices up, Bmore city mayor and gov meet on crime issue

FROSH CAN’T PROSECUTE GAS PRICE GOUGING IN EMERGENCY: Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has received dozens of price gouging complaints about higher gas prices related to the cyber attack of the Colonial Pipeline, but he doesn’t have authority to pursue illegal price gouging, Ryan Dickstein reports for WMAR. During the coronavirus pandemic, Frosh had temporary emergency authority, but it expired at the end of April.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Hogan lifts mask mandate in most indoor, outdoor settings

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and lift the indoor and outdoor mask mandate in most settings. The only exceptions, Hogan (R) said, will be public transportation, health care settings and schools. Earlier this week, Hogan said...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

20-50-100 Years Ago — May 17

The showing in the parade of the East Brunswick school at the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards at Brunswick has elicited much favorable comment. Under the direction of faculty of the school, headed by Miss Ella V. Kreig, the children worked hard to carry out their part of the program, the result of their efforts being the promise of a check for $500 from vice president Charles W. Galloway, one of the speakers on the occasion, who was much impressed with the splendid appearance of the school’s children.