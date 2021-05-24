Frederick County executive race heats up as Hough and Hagen spar

The race for Frederick county executive is only in its early stages but it has already begun to heat up. On Monday, Sen. Michael Hough (Frederick and Carroll), who is the only Republican in the race, ripped one of the Democratic candidates as “far-left.” The criticism comes after Frederick County Council member Kai Hagen described Hough’s campaign mention of not wanting Frederick County to become akin to a “Montgomery County, North,” as a “dog whistle” for things Montgomery County is commonly known for such as political liberalism, racial diversity, and urban development.