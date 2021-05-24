Max Mosley, son of Sir Oswald Mosley who dominated Formula One and waged war on the tabloid press – obituary

Max Mosely who is the ex-formula boss and has died at the age of 81, has also been an amateur driver in the racing community but he has always struggled to break the reputation of his father which was mostly spoiled because of the fascism as his father had many links, here are some details about her wife naming Jean Mosley who is the daughter of a cop from Streatham, her dad’s name is James Taylor and he was a Police Officer in the city of London and the two of them met each other at a party at London and then started dating each other and 2 years prior to their meeting, they got married afterward and at that time Max was studying physics at Oxford, Christ Church at the time this all happened.