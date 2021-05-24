newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Max Mosley, son of Sir Oswald Mosley who dominated Formula One and waged war on the tabloid press – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Mosley, the former president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), who has died aged 81, was a driving force behind the global success of Formula One; his position began to look precarious when, at the end of March 2008, the News of the World published a double-page spread, with video on its website, showing him as an active participant in a sado-masochistic orgy with five prostitutes.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Stewart
Person
Oswald Mosley
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Diana Mitford
Person
Max Mosley
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#War#World Champion#Leading Man#Fia#The News Of The World#Brazilian#Mclaren#Grand Prix#British#Nazi#Jewish#High Court#London Racing Team#Gray S Inn#Foca#Lotus#Fisa#Millfield#Christ Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

Former FIA president Max Mosley dies aged 81

Max Mosley, the former president of motorsport's world governing body the FIA, has died aged 81, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone announced on Monday. Mosley experienced a family tragedy in 2009 when his son Alexander died aged 39.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Monaco 1970: When Brabham crashed on the last lap

After winning the World Championship with his own car in 1966, Jack Brabham was content to play a supporting role within his own organisation, focussing on running the company alongside a strong teammate. Denny Hulme won the title for him in 1967, and then Rindt showed great speed in 1968, although results were few.
Celebritieswcn247.com

Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

LONDON (AP) — Max Mosley, a former Formula One boss who campaigned to change British media laws, has died at the age of 81. Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mosley died the previous evening. He did not disclose the cause of death. Mosley served as president of the international automobile federation which governs Formula One racing from 1993 until 2009. He became a privacy campaigner after a British newspaper ran a story in 2008 reporting, incorrectly, that he had attended a “Nazi-themed” orgy. Mosley, whose father was British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, successfully sued and became a leading campaigner for tighter media privacy laws.
Relationshipsgetindianews.com

Who is Max Mosley’s Wife Jean Mosley? Check Jean Mosley Net Worth, Wikipedia, Age, Instagram!

Max Mosely who is the ex-formula boss and has died at the age of 81, has also been an amateur driver in the racing community but he has always struggled to break the reputation of his father which was mostly spoiled because of the fascism as his father had many links, here are some details about her wife naming Jean Mosley who is the daughter of a cop from Streatham, her dad’s name is James Taylor and he was a Police Officer in the city of London and the two of them met each other at a party at London and then started dating each other and 2 years prior to their meeting, they got married afterward and at that time Max was studying physics at Oxford, Christ Church at the time this all happened.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Sir Frank: I will be forever grateful to Max Mosley

While modern Formula 1 may not know much about Max Mosley, the older generation most certainly do as does Sir Frank Williams, a man who owes a great deal to the late former FIA President. Mosley. who passed away this week, was always a controversial figure, but his love and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Max Mosley’s father Oswald?

EX-FORMULA One boss Max Mosley has died aged 81. But did you know the multi-millionaire's dad was Hitler sympathiser Oswald Mosley who led the British fascist movement,. Sir Oswald Ernald Mosley, 6th Baronet was born on November 16, 1896 and died December 3, 1980. He rose to fame in the...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Max Mosley the racer: his F2 career that shaped safety crusade

The late Max Mosley’s first racing wish was the usual one: to become Formula 1 world champion. He would get as far as Formula 2 – and there in short order bear witness to enough danger and death to forever colour the majority/more notable aspect of his motorsporting career. On...
ObituariesBBC

Max Mosley obituary: A dizzying intellect; an intimidating man

Max Mosley, who has died aged 81, was one of the most influential and important figures in motorsport over the last half-century - and also among the most controversial. With a brilliant intellect and a devious, sometimes malicious mind, he was arguably better suited to a career in politics. But...
ObituariesMotorsport.com

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021

But that shouldn't divert attention from the huge impact he made on motorsport over the decades. Mosley helped Bernie Ecclestone to build Formula 1 into the commercial giant that we know today, and as FIA president he reformed and modernised the organisation and relentlessly pursued safety improvements throughout the sport. He also pushed to improve road safety, a campaign that has saved countless lives worldwide.
Motorsportsracefans.net

Power: The key to comprehending the enigma that was Max Mosley

Max Rufus Mosley, who died aged 81 on Sunday after a long battle against blood cancer, assumed the presidency of FISA, then the sporting arm of the FIA, in October 1991 – at a time when the parent body’s various election timetables found themselves out of sync by two years. Jean-Marie Balestre, then president of the FIA and FISA, had stood down following a heart bypass operation, then sought re-election.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Max Mosley: a man who knew how to get what he wanted

His wilfulness rubbed some up the wrong way but made him an effective leader through turbulent years. “Before we get into that, would you like to know what his first words were when he regained consciousness?”. The voice on the other end of the phone was Max Mosley, a man...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Mosley, who started his motorsport career as a driver in the European Formula Two championship in 1968, was one of the four founding members of March in 1969 along with Robin Herd, Alan Rees and Graham Coaker. Despite a meagre budget, it won races across the motorsport spectrum from Formula...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Not just a fans’ pipe dream: Why live F1 should return to free TV

The history of Formula 1’s television rights is complex: Until the Formula One Constructors Association wrestled the sport’s commercial rights off the FIA’s sporting wing (known as FISA) during the early eighties internecine war known as FIASCO, the rights to broadcasts were held by the title holder of the circuit – effectively whoever owned the land reserved the right of admission, including for cameras.
Motorsportsgivemesport.com

Lewis Hamilton: Mika Hakkinen gives his take on Formula One GOAT debate

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has offered his views on the 'greatest of all time' debate with him commenting on Lewis Hamilton's standing in the argument. The Finnish driver won the world title in 1998 and 1999 for McLaren Mercedes with him also taking the championship fight in 2000 down to the final couple of races against another potential candidate for the 'GOAT' tag; Michael Schumacher.
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Max Mosley: Former F1 chief and privacy campaigner dies aged 81

The former Formula 1 chief, Max Mosley has died aged 81. Mr Mosley was President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). He later became known for campaigning for stricter Press controls after a News of the World sting. The youngest son of Sir Oswald Mosley, former leader of the...
U.K.inews.co.uk

The Martin Bashir scandal shows Lord Hall should never have been appointed BBC Director-General

Looking at the crisis engulfing the BBC, it’s difficult to understand why Lord Hall was ever made director-general in the first place. I say that even though I don’t recall many dissenting voices in 2012 when this highly-personable figure with an apparently impeccable BBC CV was called back to become D-G after having run the Royal Opera House. David Dimbleby, no less, remarked: “I feel like I’m serving in the Royal Navy when the message came in ‘Winston is back.’”