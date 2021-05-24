Max Mosley, son of Sir Oswald Mosley who dominated Formula One and waged war on the tabloid press – obituary
Max Mosley, the former president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), who has died aged 81, was a driving force behind the global success of Formula One; his position began to look precarious when, at the end of March 2008, the News of the World published a double-page spread, with video on its website, showing him as an active participant in a sado-masochistic orgy with five prostitutes.www.telegraph.co.uk