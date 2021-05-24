Blue Jays' Patrick Murphy: Pitches in first rehab game

On what would have been Roy Halladay’s 44th birthday, his second team beat his first team by a score of 5-1. Going into this game, it did not look good. The Phillies have hit left-handed pitching better than righties this season, and several of their players have done particularly well against Steven Matz (like Bryce Harper, with a career .345/.441/.621). Plus, Matz has been struggling – after a 1.50 ERA in his first 3 starts, Matz had an 8.20 ERA in his last four. So naturally, Matz goes 5 inning (with 106 pitches – the first time a Toronto starter has cracked 100 pitches this season). Four hits (one of which was a sun-assisted single to left). Nine strikeouts. Zero earned runs.