Luxury Men's Grooming Products

Entrepreneur Huda Kattan continues her quest for world domination with the launch of skincare-makeup hybrid GloWish. Since breaking into the beauty industry as a blogger over a decade ago, Huda Kattan has created an empire. She is the founder of makeup brand Huda Beauty and Wishful, a skincare line that launched last year. Now, the entrepreneur has married her passions for makeup and skincare to create her third brand, GloWish. Born from Huda’s desire to wear a no-makeup look on off-duty days, GloWish comprises skin-loving makeup that offers a more natural alternative to full glam and combines the beneficial ingredients from Wishful with the long-lasting, much-loved elements of Huda Beauty’s complexion products. “I thought, why does it have to be one or the other? If I don’t want to full glam, why is the only option no glam?! The Glo we borrowed from our Huda Beauty complexion and the Wish – that made our Wishful skin dreams come true,” Huda shared on Instagram.