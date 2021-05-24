Luxury Men's Grooming Products

newsbreak-logo
By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Rosen, the luxury men's wear company, launches various multi-brand men's grooming products to meet consumer demands. However, the brand will not be launching its own curated line of personal care products. To ensure the company does not dilute the brand with personal care products, it added an e-commerce offering...

