Comics

Image Comics' 'Made in Korea' defiantly breaks the artificial intelligence mold

By Ernie Estrella
syfy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, Image Comics is releasing a new book about artificial intelligence. Rather than asking big existential questions — Why are we here? What makes something “alive”? Will robots one day kill us all? — Made in Korea is an intimate adoption story about a robot that is sent across seas to live with a caring couple in the United States in the not-so-distant future. The couple purchased the artificial surrogate child in an attempt to grow their family. However, upon the robot Jesse’s arrival, she discovers her new parents aren’t the only ones who are in need of her talents.

Everything Is Canon: Made In Korea

On this episode of Everything is Canon, Steve talks to Sarah Suk all about her debut novel Made in Korea which is a rival-to-lovers story about two entrepreneurial Korean American teens, Valeria Kwon and Wes Jung, who butt heads while running competing Korean beauty businesses at their high school. Here’s...
Artificial Intelligence and the Future of the Human Race

Science fiction tends to reflect deeper moral issues and fears confronting a society at the time it is written. Storytelling is a safe method to express anxieties about the state of the world. It allows authors and readers an opportunity to explore the murkiness of uncertainty in a non-threatening manner. Reading and discussing sci-fi is a more effective outlet than, say, randomly telling neighbors you are worried their Amazon Alexa might one day turn on them. Books like Day Zero are symptomatic of contemporary angst about artificial intelligence (AI).
Made in Korea: Exclusive Preview of the New Existential Sci-Fi Comic

Image Comics has just launched Made in Korea, a new science fiction series set in a world where biological children are a thing of the past. Instead, becoming a parent is as simple as placing an order, unpackaging your "Proxy," or synthetic child, and powering them on. The series aims to explore what it means to be a family in this post-biological era, as seen through the eyes of an artificial intelligence named Jesse.
This Week's Comics: Garden Magic, Punk Princess, and Robot Kids

Recently, there was some online ~discourse~ about whether Miyazaki films are “cozy,” with some people expressing appreciation for the quiet contemplative moments of bento box assembly in My Neighbor Totoro; and others pointing out that Princess Mononoke opens with a violent betentacled boar (to say nothing of Grave of the Fireflies).
‘Made In Korea’ Review: Parents By Proxy

Every so often there comes a comic that manages to pique my interest almost instantly. A book that catches my eye before I’m even finished with the first panel, let alone the first page. That’s the case with Made in Korea, a new six-issue limited series written by Jeremy Holt...
BMW Uses Artificial Intelligence to Create Its Newest Art Car Series

BMW’s reveal of its newest Art Car series entry is perhaps best accompanied by a thought-provoking presentation by the automaker that looks at AI-powered design. The new BMW design halos came about by designer-AI partnership, and to foreground the introduction of the car by recapping news about AI forays into art and the ‘generational design’ pieces that come about through artistic or artisanal manipulation of algorithmic learning is useful. The process has come to be called ‘co-creativity,’ and it illuminates the role of AI in artistic creation and industrial and architectural design.
Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy in Russia

As Russian leadership attempts to come to terms with technology's impact on its military power and role in the world, artificial intelligence and autonomy stand out as an area of particular growth and potential for influence. In " Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy in Russia," CNA provides the first major piece...
DC unveils new superhero rooted in Chinese myth in AAPI anthology

LOS ANGELES — Every superhero has an origin story and so do the people who create them. Bernard Chang’s superhero origin story starts early. “I have been reading comic books since I was a kid,” he said. “Ever since I could pick things up, I’ve been reading comic books.”. What...
Just for fun: Fake A6700 images from Korea

Someone in Korea posted these A6700 images saying it would be announced in late July. I believe those are simple fakes. Still I wish that after that boring ZV camera announcement we might get a new High End E-mount camera too. What I like about this renderings is the additional...
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market is Booming Worldwide | Salesforce, IBM, NVIDIA

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon (United States),Alphabet (United States),Microsoft (United States),Salesforce (United States),Oracle (United States),Facebook (United States),Intel (United States),IBM (United States),Micron (United States),NVIDIA (United States),Samsung Electronics (Korea),Xilinx (United States),Twitter (United States).
Can artificial intelligence save the British model of education?

Priya Lakhani, a successful entrepreneur who was giving something back to the developing world, has found a cause much closer to home. The trained barrister and foodstuffs magnate from London has taken up the cause of artificial intelligence in education, hoping that innovation can help British schools that are falling behind their international counterparts.
NEWS WATCH: DC Announces BATMAN: THE WORLD 184-Page Global Anthology

Comic Book Talent from 14 Different Countries Present Their Interpretation of Batman in Stories Unique to Their Cultures. 184-Page Hardcover Anthology Available Worldwide Digitally and in Print September 14, 2021. This September, DC takes Batman’s war on crime worldwide in a new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This 184-page book...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Legendary Manga Artist Kentaro Miura, Creator Of 'Berserk,' Has Died

Manga creators and fans across the globe have taken to social media to mourn the celebrated Japanese manga artist Kentaro Miura, whose aesthetic and commercial impact on the genre was substantial. His defining serial, the 30-year, 40-volume saga Berserk, is known for both its sophisticated artwork and a story that infuses sword fights and supernatural encounters with poignant emotionalism, knotty moral dilemmas and complex themes.
Bo-Young Kim on Finding Unlikely Sci-Fi Influences

Western works of science fiction were not easily accessible in translation in South Korea until recent years. The country was ruled by a succession of military dictatorships until around 1992, and before that time, South Korean culture had been surveilled through a state censorship system that had been first devised by the Japanese government during the colonial era of 1910 through 1945. It has thus been only for two or three decades that South Korea has had a thriving science fiction and fantasy cultural scene, which first began to develop on the internet. Without a full appreciation of this history, critics inside and outside South Korea often wonder at the little exposure that the country has had to Western science fiction culture.
REVIEW: ‘Monstress,’ Issue #34

Monstress #34 is published by Image Comics, written by Marjorie Liu, with art by Sana Takeda, and letters by Rus Wooton. With the Cumaean chemical weapon reducing the Arcanic of Revanna to madness, all those inside the city are in grave danger. When Maika and company are confronted by the chemical-induced rages of The Queen of Wolves, drastic actions must happen if they are to survive.