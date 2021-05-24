newsbreak-logo
Internet

Facebook is allegedly censoring pro-Palestine voices, so activists are tanking its app store reviews

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has come under fire for allegedly censoring content from Palestinians and people showing support for those who are currently being victimized by the recent war between Israel and Palestine. Left voiceless on the platform itself, pro-Palestinian activists have found a different forum via which to air their thoughts about Facebook: the app's reviews. Across social media, there has been a coordinated effort to tank Facebook's score in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by leaving a flurry of one-star reviews.

