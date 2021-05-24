Facebook is allegedly censoring pro-Palestine voices, so activists are tanking its app store reviews
Facebook has come under fire for allegedly censoring content from Palestinians and people showing support for those who are currently being victimized by the recent war between Israel and Palestine. Left voiceless on the platform itself, pro-Palestinian activists have found a different forum via which to air their thoughts about Facebook: the app's reviews. Across social media, there has been a coordinated effort to tank Facebook's score in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by leaving a flurry of one-star reviews.www.mic.com