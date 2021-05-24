newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Holocaust survivor wishes Tik Tok a Shabbat Shalom and gets spammed with antisemitic hate

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

(JTA) — Lily Ebert is 97. Her great-grandson, Dov Forman, helped her create a Tik Tok account so she could tell its youthful community about surviving Auschwitz. On May 14, instead of one of her pithy recollections, Ebert had a simple message for 90,000 followers, delivered from her London home: “Wishing you a lovely, peaceful weekend,” she said, and repeated a similar wish in Hungarian, her native language. She added “Shabbat Shalom.”

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Palestinians#Israel#Hamas#Twitter Inc#Jta#Hungarian#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Happy Holocaust#Antisemitic Hate#Wishes Tik#Auschwitz Survivor#Hateful Messages#Tefillin#Message#Shabbat Shalom#Gets Spammed#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Moviessdjewishworld.com

Film Review: Holocaust Survivor on a Mission of Revenge

CARLSBAD, California — In the 2016 film Remember, streaming on Netflix, Christopher Plummer plays Zev Guttman, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor who lost his family in World War II to a sadistic Blockführer known as Kurlander. Zev and his friend Max (Martin Landau) are living in a retirement home in New York City. Max had been in Auschwitz at the same time and also experienced the total loss of his entire family at the hands of this same Blockführer.
SocietyPosted by
TheStreet

Claims Conference Statement On Passing Of Auschwitz Survivor Roman Kent, Leading Voice In Compensation For Jewish Holocaust Survivors

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) mourns the loss of Roman Kent, a leading voice among Holocaust survivors who negotiated billions of dollars in compensation for Jewish Holocaust survivors from the German government. Mr. Kent passed away earlier this morning at age 92.
Movieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Holocaust survivor praises doc 'The Last Days'

Holocaust survivor Irene Zisblatt - who was one of the subjects of newly remastered Oscar-winning doc "The Last Days" - discusses how the film has changed people's lives since its release in 1998. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
WorldForward

Singing in one voice: Arab-Jewish women’s choir challenges the cycle of war

This article is adapted from The Branch, a monthly podcast exploring individual relationships between Jews and Arabs, Israelis and Palestinians. The Branch is produced by Hadassah and created by Dina Kraft, a journalist based in Tel Aviv. Sign up here to listen to episodes and be notified when new episodes are published.
ReligionSmirs Interior News

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor’s tattoo

Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it on Wednesday.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Yitzhak Arad: Holocaust survivor and Yad Vashem chair

Dr Yitzhak Arad was the resistance fighter, historian and administrator who survived the Holocaust, fought the Nazi occupation of his home country and went on to take part in the founding of modern-day Israel.Arad, who has died aged 94, led Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre – as its chairman for more than two decades. The acting chairman of Yad Vashem, Ronen Plot, said in tribute: “Arad belongs to a vanishing generation, a generation of survivors, partisans, IDF fighters, memorial fighters. Every farewell to a Holocaust survivor is a reminder that now the work of remembrance rests on...
Recipesheritagefl.com

This blintz recipe survived the Holocaust

(JTA) — Blintzes are one of Shavuot’s most popular dishes. Long associated with Ashkenazi cooking, the light and airy hug of the blintz pancake envelops pillowy fillings such as whipped farmer’s cheese or fruit compote. To call it a crepe is like calling chicken soup consommé. It sounds more fancy, but it lacks the tradition and warmth.
New York City, NYForward

A spate of antisemitism reveals Jewish community fissures

After more than 200 hate crimes were committed against Jews in New York City two years ago, including a series of violent attacks on Orthodox Jews, 25,000 people walked across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march organized by the UJA Federation of New York and sponsored by a host of other major Jewish organizations.