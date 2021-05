Now in its sixth year, after skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Loganville Wing Fling is back next month. Whether you’re a culinary expert or just somebody who enjoys good food, good music, and a whole lot of fun, you’re invited to again be a judge in this very popular event. The inaugural event in 2015 was touted as a resounding success and organizers say it has only got better since then. To be a judge – all you need is a ticket. You can see from this Youtube of the inaugural event, it was a fun time for all.