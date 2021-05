The market is implying that stocks aren’t likely to return much for now. But everything is relative: Buying stocks still makes sense. Stocks are indeed expensive and therefore may not yield a great return. That can be seen in what is called the cost of equity—the rate of return the market demands from a company to compensate equity holders for the risk of holding the firm’s stock. The figure—the return that anticipated profits would yield an investor who buys at today’s price—is usually far above the yield on a risk-free government bond.