President Joe Biden wants to go big with his infrastructure plan. But a look at the state of America’s bridges shows he may not be going big enough. Biden’s plan would repair 10,000 of the nation’s smaller bridges, along with 10 of the most economically significant ones. But an NBC News analysis of data from the Federal Highway Administration found that more than 35,000 of the nation’s smallest bridges, those with two lanes or less, have been rated in need of repair in their most recent inspection.