Assurant, Inc., a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced that Alan B. Colberg, President and CEO of the company for the last seven years, plans to retire at the end of 2021. Keith W. Demmings has been appointed President of Assurant, effective immediately, and has been named to succeed Colberg as CEO and Director in January 2022. Demmings currently leads Assurant’s largest business segment, Global Lifestyle, which includes the company’s global operations. As President, Demmings will have oversight for all of Assurant’s Housing and Lifestyle businesses, which will report directly to him.