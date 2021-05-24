Baltimore gallery presents works by Toranzo Jaeger
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Art is installing a new work by Frieda Toranzo Jaeger created especially for the museum’s John Waters Rotunda. “The Perpetual Sense of Redness” (2021) is a multi-panel contained structure using hinged and folded canvases to create an electric car and spaceship hybrid that serves as a potent symbol and platform through which to consider the complexity of identity comprised of race, indigeneity, gender, and sexuality. For the artist, this installation is an unclaimed site for hope and escape, removed from the impossible paradox of the colonized Indigenous person suspended in a continual state of resistance. “Frieda Toranzo Jaeger: The Perpetual Sense of Redness” is on view from June 6 through Oct. 3.www.somdnews.com