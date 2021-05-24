BRP looks to add $100mn to term loan facility

Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it had completed the refinancing of the senior secured term loan facility of its subsidiary, Atkore International, Inc. ("AII”), which had been scheduled to mature in December 2023. The Company replaced the existing term loan facility with a new $400 million senior secured term loan facility of AII that matures in 2028. Borrowings under the new term loan facility bear interest at the rate of either LIBOR (with a floor of 0.5%) plus 2.00%, or an alternate base rate (with a floor of 1.5%) plus 1.00%. Proceeds of the new term loan facility, together with the proceeds from the issuance by the Company of $400 million of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes”) were used to fund the repayment of the existing term loan facility and to pay related fees and expenses. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The Company also extended the maturity of AII’s existing $325 million asset-based revolving credit facility to 2026.