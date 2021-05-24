newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/24)

By Danielle Grady
leoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about the true story of George Dinning, a freed slave and farmer in Simpson County, Kentucky. In 1897, 25 white men shot up Dinning’s home after he was wrongly accused of stealing. Dinning fired back, killing the son of a wealthy family. The legal battle that ensued ended with Dinning becoming the first Black man in America to win damages after a wrongful murder conviction. Author Bert Montgomery tells the tale, based on his book, “A Shot In The Moonlight.”

www.leoweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerson, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#American Soul#Roost Boutique Free#Wiccan#The Kmac Museum#Mellwood Tavern Free#Tyrone Cotton#The Louisville Orchestra#Romeo Juliet#Romeo Juliet#Practical Works#Kmac Museum Free#Online Times#This Week#Author Bert Montgomery#Free Spalding University#Shawnee Park#Home#Simpson County#Cocktail Specials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Louisville this July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Louisville this July in what will be the KFC Yum! Center's first touring event performance with 100% capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Dunham will perform at the Yum! Center as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour July 14, bringing...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Barbarella nightclub in downtown Louisville up for sale for $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular nightclub in downtown Louisville is up for sale. Barbarella Louisville was listed at $2 million on Monday by Gant Hill & Associates. The nightclub at 116 E. Main St. closed in mid-March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and only reopened briefly last July before closing once again, according to its Facebook page.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground. The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey. “There ya...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

KFC Yum! Center to host bourbon and dining experience in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Archdiocese of Louisville lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the Archdiocese of Louisville has lifted mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, anyone who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior is not required to wear a mask during worship services or other church events. Kurtz said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Mask wearing requirement lifted for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville who have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can once again attend Mass with wearing a face covering or mask. In a letter to priests of the Archdiocese dated today, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the update of...
Kentucky StatePosted by
US105

Win a US105 Flyaway to See Eric Church in Kentucky

Eric Church kicks off his "Gather Again" tour in Lexington Kentucky on September 17, 2021 at Rupp Arena, and US 105 wants to send you and a guest to opening night. Eric Church is arguably the best entertainer in country music, and we want you to be there to experience his music and showmanship live and in-person. After a year of no live music, you know this will be a night to remember.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in Louisville wastewater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Brazilian strain of the coronavirus was detected in Jefferson County wastewater. A University of Louisville Co-Immunity Project looked at wastewater samples which showed the Brazilian strain, known as P.1, in western Jefferson County in April. “The ability to detect viruses early, such as in this...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Registration open for JCPS summer learning programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping your children learning all summer long. Jefferson County Public Schools just opened registration for its summer learning programs. There are nearly 100 programs available for students in all grades. Programs will include three areas, the district said in a news release. The Backpack League will...
Jefferson County, KYWLKY.com

Lanasia Mason wins JCPS Rising Poet competition. Hear her poem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Project CommUNITY: Jefferson County Public School students involved in the Black Student Unions and Justice Now groups recently participated in the "Rising Poet Competition." Five young poets were selected as finalists. The recited verses about with motivation and passion. More than 5,000 people voted and on Wednesday,...