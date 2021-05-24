10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/24)
Learn about the true story of George Dinning, a freed slave and farmer in Simpson County, Kentucky. In 1897, 25 white men shot up Dinning's home after he was wrongly accused of stealing. Dinning fired back, killing the son of a wealthy family. The legal battle that ensued ended with Dinning becoming the first Black man in America to win damages after a wrongful murder conviction. Author Bert Montgomery tells the tale, based on his book, "A Shot In The Moonlight."