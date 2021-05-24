newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

PHOTOS: Legendary singer, songwriter Bob Dylan turns 80

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation Now) — Regarded as one of the world’s greatest and influential songwriters, Bob Dylan is still going strong as he celebrates his 80th birthday Monday. Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota in 1941. He first entered the public consciousness in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene during the early 1960s, eventually selling more than 125 million records globally.

fox4kc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Adele
Person
Robert Allen Zimmerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Genres#Copyrights#Grammy Awards#Folk Music#New Music#Newsnation#American#Universal Music Group#Best Original Song#Unpublished Song Lyrics#Towering Classics#Love#Blowin#Blue#Beverly Hills#Rowdy#Dates#Greenwich Village#Duluth#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking May 22

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Tulsa, OKbrooklynvegan.com

Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

A museum devoted to the works of Bob Dylan is opening in Oklahoma next year. The Bob Dylan Center, located in Tulsa, OK's art district, near the Woody Guthrie Center, has set May 10, 2022 as its opening date. The three-story building, which features a 1965 image of Dylan donated by photographer Jerry Schatzberg on its facade, is being designed by architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by principal Alan Maskin. It will house over 10,000 pieces from the Bob Dylan Archive, a collection that New York Times reports was bought by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and University of Tulsa for $15-20 million in 2016.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
EntertainmentVariety

Singer-Songwriter Donovan Takes Climate Message to Animation

If there’s one pop music artist from the ’60s who fits the mood of the moment we’re in, it’s the gentle U.K. singer-songwriter Donovan. Best-known for a string of soft rock hits including “Mellow Yellow,” “Catch the Wind,” “Sunshine Superman” and “Jennifer Juniper” that first established him as “Britain’s answer to Bob Dylan” more than 50 years ago, the “teen troubadour” of 1965 turned 75 on May 10.
Theater & DanceSFGate

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Dylan rules the Valley of the Tunes

The Sonoma music scene in mid-May is going to be heavily influenced by Bob Dylan. The singer/songwriter from Hibbing, Minnesota, has long been the measure to which all others have been held. His early days in Greenwich Village, his going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, his born-again phase, the series of excellent albums recorded during the 2000s ‒ all are the stuff of legend. He has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and the Nobel Peace Prize. The fact that Dylan recently sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million only adds to his legend and his mystique, not to mention his already sizable bank account.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Audacy

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
MusicJanesville Gazette

Bob Dylan turns 80 as fans celebrate with events throughout the world

The times they are a-changin’, but the music of Bob Dylan remains a constant. The pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Famer celebrates his 80th birthday Monday, and fans are commemorating the momentous milestone with events throughout the world. At the center of the festivities is Duluth, Minnesota, where Dylan...
Musiccreators.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON — Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
CelebritiesForward

At 80, is Bob Dylan still the voice of his generation?

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

The 80 Best Bob Dylan Covers, Ranked

As he celebrates his 80th birthday today (May 24), the songs that make up Bob Dylan’s massive catalog have come to be some of the closest things we have to modern standards. He’s currently the second-most covered artist of all time, behind The Beatles, and his songs have attracted everyone from folk singers to country musicians, jazz artists and pop stars. Just as Dylan so often defied genre in his own career, there’s something about his songs that encourages whoever’s performing them to get creative with it.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
Celebritiesspectator.us

Approximately Bob Dylan

Clinton Heylin is the éminence grise of Bob Dylan scholars: co-founder of Wanted Man (the magazine dedicated to studying Dylan’s life and work), long-time editor of its quarterly magazine the Telegraph, compiler of Bob Dylan: Stolen Moments: The Ultimate Reference Book and also the author of Behind the Shades, which, when first published in 1991, was rightly praised as the most reliable account of Dylan’s life and career up to that point. Dylan has accomplished a great deal since then, including becoming a Nobel laureate, so it’s not surprising that Heylin should want to bring his account up to date, especially since a large new collection of Dylan material has recently been deposited in the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. This archive has allowed Heylin to build an indispensable account on the foundations of his previous one — and it is published in good time to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24.