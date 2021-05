Work has started on site this week on CEG’s flagship Globe Point development within the Temple district of Leeds. BAM Construction has moved onto site to deliver the 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building on Globe Road. Responding to occupiers’ expectations and the new ways of working, Globe Point will deliver some of the highest quality workspace in the city, with ground floor break-out space, business lounge and café kitchen. Ready for occupation in spring next year, it will provide flexible workspace for up to 400 people.