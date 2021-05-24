newsbreak-logo
Books & Literature

Open Book Blog Hop – 24th May

By Stevie Turner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week’s blog hop. Today’s topic is:. What historical/public figure would you most like to learn more about? Would you ever write about them?. The person I’d really like to learn more about is the very private Joan Armatrading, who never gives interviews. She says “It’s all about the music, and nobody needs to know anything about me“. However, she’s wrong, and I’m sure there are many others out there apart from me who also love her music and would like to know more about her. So… if you ever read this, Joan, I’ll be happy to write a book about you but you need to grant me an interview first!

