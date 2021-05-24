newsbreak-logo
Pandemic could drive more research on overtreatment, experts say

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare delays during earlier waves of the COVID-19 pandemic are now allowing researchers to compare the outcomes of patients who had a certain treatment or procedure delayed or canceled to those who received their care on time — an important development for research on overtreatment, The Washington Post reported May 24.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
