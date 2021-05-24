Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Social Media Censorship Bill Monday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday as part of the campaign to rein Social Media companies when it comes to how they handle the information they collect from consumers and how social media platforms treat their users that may have opposing political views.

DeSantis said the bill, signed at Florida International University in Miami on Monday, cracks down on what he called “social media censorship” while safeguarding Floridians’ ability to access social media platforms.

The bill allows fines up to $250,000 per-day on social media companies that suspend the accounts of political candidates.

“One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas that are either inconvenient to the narrative or which they personally disagree with,” DeSantis said. “When you de-platform the president of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khamenei talk about killing Jews, that is wrong.”

The bill, SB 7072, requires social media companies to be transparent about content moderation practices and give notice to users of changes to those policies. The bill also allows the Florida Attorney General to go after ‘Big Tech’ companies that violate the state law under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“It starts in Florida, but it’s not going to end in Florida,” DeSantis Said.

Critics, already expect the bill to be challenged in court, as some tech companies claim it violates their first amendment rights. That’s laughable.

