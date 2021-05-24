newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Social Media Censorship Bill Monday

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday as part of the campaign to rein Social Media companies when it comes to how they handle the information they collect from consumers and how social media platforms treat their users that may have opposing political views.

DeSantis said the bill, signed at Florida International University in Miami on Monday, cracks down on what he called “social media censorship” while safeguarding Floridians’ ability to access social media platforms.

The bill allows fines up to $250,000 per-day on social media companies that suspend the accounts of political candidates.

“One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas that are either inconvenient to the narrative or which they personally disagree with,” DeSantis said. “When you de-platform the president of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khamenei talk about killing Jews, that is wrong.”

The bill, SB 7072, requires social media companies to be transparent about content moderation practices and give notice to users of changes to those policies. The bill also allows the Florida Attorney General to go after ‘Big Tech’ companies that violate the state law under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“It starts in Florida, but it’s not going to end in Florida,” DeSantis Said.

Critics, already expect the bill to be challenged in court, as some tech companies claim it violates their first amendment rights. That’s laughable.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Other News: Frank Luntz’s Infection Of Washington, D.C. And The GOP

Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls On Biden Admin To Approve Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Biden Administration and leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to approve Florida’s Section 804 Importation Proposal (SIP) for Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and its partners are ready to launch...
PoliticsJezebel

Fox News Claims Even They Didn't Know Gov. Ron DeSantis Was Gonna Do All That

On Thursday morning, Florida Governor and stunt queen Ron DeSantis appeared to sign a restrictive new voting rights bill live on Fox News morning show Fox and Friends. But Fox News is now claiming they were completely unprepared for the event, which aired exclusively on their network and was closed to all outside press. The Associated Press reports that Fox News released a statement saying they booked DeSantis’s appearance “as an interview and not as a live bill signing. Neither the network, nor the show, requested or mandated the event be exclusive to Fox News Media entities.”
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Teacher Fired for Violating DeSantis Critical Race Theory Ban

A Florida teacher was recently fired for refusing to remove a Black Lives Matter banner from outside her classroom, a direct violation of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. “Governor DeSantis has made clear his position on CRT. It is divisive, irrational,...
Florida Statethecapitolist.com

Florida Hispanic Chamber ‘disappointed’ with signage of Big Tech censorship bill

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) is pushing back against legislation signed by the Governor on Monday. Holding a press conference at Florida International University, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure (SB 7072) that cracks down on Silicon Valley and blocks Big Tech from censoring politicians from their platforms. A top priority for DeSantis during the 2021 Legislative Session, the new law gives the Florida Elections Commission the power to fine media companies up to $250,000 a day for “de-platforming” any candidate for statewide office and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices.
Florida Statefox61.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'big tech' crackdown bill into law

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that aims to crack down on big tech companies. The governor signed the bill at Florida International University. The law makes it so if a tech company de-platforms or censors any candidate running for statewide office, they could face a fine of up to $250,000 per day from the Florida Election Commission. A fine of $25,000 a day could be imposed on social media platforms that de-platform candidates for non-statewide offices.
Restaurantsclassiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing To-Go Sales of Alcoholic Beverages by Restaurants

Certain alcohol sales methods allowed by the Governor’s emergency order during the pandemic will now be permanent. ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 148, which authorizes restaurants, or vendors of alcoholic beverages also holding a public food service license, to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages prepared by the vendor in sealed containers. The bill extends additional sales options, commonly referenced as alcohol-to-go, that are similar to measures implemented by emergency orders of Governor DeSantis during Florida’s state of emergency related to COVID-19.
Florida Stateyourdecommissioningnews.com

Florida | Ron DeSantis signs a law against “censorship” of social networks

(Miami) On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law imposing fines on tech companies like Twitter and Facebook if they ban political candidates’ accounts, as they did with former President Donald Trump. DeSantis, a Republican considered a potential presidential candidate for 2024, said the move was part of “fighting...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he'll pardon residents charged with breaking COVID-19 protocols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he'll pardon anyone in the state who has been charged for violating COVID-19 safety measures like masking and social distancing. DeSantis made the announcement on Fox News while discussing the case of two gym owners who faced criminal penalties for refusing to enforce social distancing and mask mandates in their establishment.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ron DeSantis Mask Order Rejected by Disney for Florida Theme Parks

Florida's Disney World theme parks plan to keep their current COVID-19 safety guidelines in place following new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that suspended all remaining local government COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, including mask requirements. DeSantis issued two new executive orders "suspending all local emergency orders until July...
Florida StateTech Dirt

Florida Man Signs Blatantly Corrupt And Unconstitutional Social Media Bill, Cementing Florida As Tech Laughing Stock

And, off we go. We've talked about a bunch of states pushing blatantly unconstitutional social media content moderation bills, with Florida leading the pack as the most eager to waste taxpayer money on something so obviously bogus. As you'll recall, at the end of last month, Florida really added some unconstitutional icing on the unconstitutional cake by exempting Disney (and any other company that owned a theme park in Florida) from the bill's social media requirements.
Florida StateMiami Herald

DeSantis signs compact bill, other gambling legislation into Florida law

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law a series of gambling-related measures approved by state legislators during a special session held earlier this month. One of the bills (SB 2-A) authorized a 30-year gambling deal, known as a “compact,” inked by the governor and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. in April. Under the agreement, the Tribe promised to pay the state $2.5 billion over the first five years of the deal.