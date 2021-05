Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is the favorite to win tomorrow’s 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The horse passed the first of three drug tests needed to compete in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. The remaining two test results should be known today. Owner Bob Baffert was suspended at Churchill Downs in Kentucky after a post-race test showed Medina Spirit had a prohibited therapeutic drug in his system. Baffert says the positive test result could have been from an ointment recommended by a veterinarian to treat dermatitis.