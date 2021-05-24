Future Islands Announce U.S. Tour

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ SUMMERFEST. GREEN DAY RELEASES NEW SONG “POLLYANNA” – OUT NOW. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, are gearing up to get back on the road this summer. THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, their U.S. headlining stadium run, kicks off with new 2021 dates beginning July 24 in Dallas, TX. and will be at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. on July 31, 2021. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more, before wrapping September 6 in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.