newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Precious Pic! Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Child

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 4 days ago

“Ram Pam Pam” singer Natti Natasha, 34, is a first-time mom!

Over the weekend, Natasha welcomed a baby girl with music manager Raphy Pina. They named their daughter Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez.

Along with posting an art piece, Natti announced their baby’s arrival with the caption, “Vida,” which translates to “life.”

Raphy wrote, “Llena de VIDA!!!! Ya pronto nos veremos,” meaning, “Full of life... We will see each other soon.”

Natti’s rep shared more details about their daughter’s arrival in a statement that read, “Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina announce the birth of their first daughter. Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMr1I_0a9SvIeM00
Instagram

“Natti's miracle of life, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born this morning on May 22, 2021, weighing in at 6.8 pounds and measuring 20 inches," her rep added. "The natural birth was assisted by Xiomara Martínez and Sureen Chi."

In February, Natti announced her pregnancy at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro, where she debuted her baby bump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412nLL_0a9SvIeM00
Getty Images

That night, Natti opened up about her pregnancy to People en Español, saying, “I spoke with my partner Rafael [and told him], 'The years continue to pass, I know that work is very important... but right now the [biological] clock does not stop.”

Natti got pregnant with the help of IVF.

“We are super happy. I am going to be a mother," she dished. "I have never been in such a good mood in my life."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natti Natasha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Girl#Welcomes First Child#Child Health#People En Espa Ol#Pic#Daughter#Vida#February#Art#Perfect Health#Ivf#South Miami#Precious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicnuevoculture.com

Natti Natasha, Becky G Perform ‘Ram Pam Pam’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Latin music stars Natti Natasha and Becky G appeared on Monday night’s Tonight Show to perform their latest reggaeton single, “Ram Pam Pam,” from inside a gymnasium decked out in spotlights. The two singers extended the high school sports theme to their outfits, with Becky G wearing a monogrammed tracksuit...
ScienceWXII 12

Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell. The supermodel took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she is now a mom. In her post, Campbell, 50, shared a first glimpse at her new baby, showing off what appears to be a floral-embroidered white dress and cradling her newborn's feet in her hand.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together

A congratulations are in order for R&B sensation Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor, as the couple has officially given birth to a baby girl. Tasia went public with the news yesterday (May 23) in a huge way — like, elephant huge! Yes, the winner of American Idol Season 3 made the announcement with a full safari theme, complete with a leopard print dress, gloves and matching knee-high boots. As far as the literal elephant in the room, the singer stated via IG (seen above) that she chose the animal because “it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance” as she put it, further adding, “Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.”
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Jason Derulo welcomes first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes. The 31-year-old singer became a dad earlier this month after the model gave birth to their son Jason King Derulo, and the new mum admitted her life has "more meaning" after the new arrival. Alongside some photos of his...
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Romeo Santos Streaming Historic MetLife Stadium Concert Next Month

For those who missed Romeo Santos’s historic MetLife Stadium concert in 2019, the king of bachata is going to release the show to streaming next month. The former Aventura frontman will also release a documentary on his meteoric rise. Romeo Santos broke many records for his MetLife Stadium concert in...
Beauty & FashionDaily Iberian

Christine Quinn welcomes her first child!

Christine Quinn has welcomed her first child. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star has become a mother for the first time after she gave birth to a son named Christian Georges Dumontet, whom she has with her husband Christian Richard. Speaking about her son’s birth, she said: "Baby C is more precious...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed their first child. The pair announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media on Thursday. The little one was born on Wednesday, according to his brand new Instagram. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Naomi Campbell Announces She Welcomed a Daughter and Shares First Photo

Naomi Campbell is now a mother. The legendary model revealed on her Instagram this morning that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, at the age of 50. Campbell posted a photo of her holding her newborn's feet. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother so honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Campbell captioned the picture. She also tagged her mother in the celebratory post.
AccidentsBillboard

G Herbo & Taina Williams Share Photo of First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and Taina Williams, who announced on Thursday (May 27) that they welcomed their first child together. The 25-year-old rapper shared a touching black-and-white photo of his baby boy's fist resting gently on his bare chest, posting a set of black and white heart emojis on his socials. G Herbo welcomed his first son, Yosohn Wright, with his former partner Ariana Fletcher in 2018. He has yet to reveal the name of his newborn.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

LANCO’s Chandler Baldwin & Wife Natalie Welcome Baby Girl

The LANCO bassist and his wife Natalie just announced the arrival of their baby girl, Selah Rose Baldwin. Chandler wrote on Instagram, “Selah Rose Baldwin. You’ve already stolen my heart, sweet girl. I love you so, so much. And @natalieabaldwin I didn’t think I could love you anymore than I already did, but after watching you do what you did with so much grace and reliance on Jesus, I’m just beside myself. I’m so blessed to have this little family.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Everything We Know About Natti Natasha’s Pregnancy: A Timeline

Natti, who’s engaged to her longtime manager and business mogul Raphy Pina of Pina Records, will perform 15 of her biggest hits, including “La Mejor Versión de Mi,” “Sin Pijama,” “Las Nenas” and her recent single “Ram Pam Pam.”. The spectacle will be conceptual, based on the four seasons: spring,...
CelebritiesCNN

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome a baby together

(CNN) — Samira Wiley announced on Mother's Day that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are new moms to a baby girl. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George." the "Handmaid's Tale" star captioned a photo of herself and Morelli holding the baby's hands.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Fantasia Barrino Welcomes Baby #3

“American Idol” alum Fantasia Barrino, 36, is a mom again!. Over the weekend, Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby girl. On Monday, Fantasia announced the news, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”