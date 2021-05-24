newsbreak-logo
Greenville, SC

Learn More About Greenville's Husk Pivot to Barbeque

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusk Barbeque is the latest find for barbecue-loving folks. Though not new in the field, they certainly came back with a bang with their new concept — a casual everyday hangout spot that focuses mainly on smoked meats. Who doesn’t love barbecues? It is delicious, it appeals to a wider audience, and it is more affordable.

Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

Jocassee Wild Child Adventure is a Must-Do for Families in the Upstate, SC

If being outdoors, chasing waterfalls, learning all about nature, and having a blast with your kids at Lake Jocassee sounds like the perfect day, then a Jocassee Wild Child adventure tour should be on your bucket list. Kristina took her kids on the adventure and tells us all about it. Thanks to Jocassee Wild Child for the media tickets so we could do this review!
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

﻿4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails﻿ opens Monday on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will open Monday on Pelham Road in Greenville. The former owners of Tipsy Taco, Roger Carlton and Trish Balentine, are opening 4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails. The restaurant will open to the public at 115 Pelham Road, Suite 1. Carlton and Balentine said they...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission. She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years. Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber...
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Coffee Design: Methodical Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Greenville, South Carolina is a city on the grow. Ranked as one of the fasted growing cities in the United States, Greenville rests comfortably between booming coffee cities Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina—it's no wonder that Greenville is home to Methodical Coffee, one of the country's best coffee bars with a three-page wine menu. But today we focus our attention on their gorgeous packaging design. With beautiful florals accents across the brand's range, and a unique wrapped-and-letterpressed approach to reserve coffees, Methodical's implementation of both design and packaging stands out. We spoke with co-owner Marco Suarez digitally to learn more.
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Monster Jam returns to Greenville after pandemic pause

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is making a return to Greenville for five shows at the Well this weekend!. After taking a pandemic pause, the motorsports experience will be at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The Monster Jam Pit Party...
Greenville County, SCThrillist

How Greenville Became America’s Coolest New Weekend City

Art, food, and waterfalls as tall as buildings. NOTE: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the CDC states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance and check local restrictions, protocols, and business openings before you head out.
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

'Dixie Land' removed from Greenville High Alma Mater

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville High School Alma Mater no longer includes the words "Dixie Land." Greenville High School Principal Jason Warren said a small group of alumni approached him at the beginning of the year to request the words be changed. Warren said the song was written roughly 100...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Katherine Darden

Katherine Darden joined FerebeeLane, a full service marketing and branding agency in Greenville, as an account coordinator. She is a graduate of Clemson University’s Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business. While at Clemson, Darden was active in the school’s student-led brand agency, Cadency, serving as account director in...
Greenville County, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: The Albino Skunk Music Festival rides again May 13-15

For the last 25 years or so, the spring and fall editions of the Albino Skunk Music Festival have been bright spots on the local music scene. Twice a year, people would flock to Glynn Zeigler’s Skunk Farm property out in Greer for 2-3 days of outdoor fun, food, arts & crafts and music courtesy of a mix of nationally-acclaimed acts like the Steep Canyon Rangers, Lake Street Dive, Darrell Scott, The Avett Brothers and Shawn Mullins and local favorites like Angela Easterling, Jacob Johnson and Jeff Sipe.