newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mud Hens have mixed thoughts on baseball’s unwritten rules

By Amanda Levine
Toledo Blade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unwritten rules of baseball are as old as the sport itself. Players, coaches, and managers have used the unspoken language of the game to control how its played for years. The two most notable unwritten codes are usually the most talked about in Major League Baseball. If a team is up by a wide enough margin and the count is three balls and zero strikes, a player shouldn’t swing. Nor should a player celebrate a home run with a bat flip or drop.

www.toledoblade.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aderlin Rodriguez
Person
Tom Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Thoughts#End Game#Home Game#Book Clubs#Mud Hens#Major League Clubs#White Sox#First Published#Unwritten Rules#The Game#Hitters#Home Run#Bases#Managers#Astudillo Pitch#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballtigernet.com

Re: Same rule in baseball . . .

Then you don't watch much baseball. You've never seen a bunt down the line and the catcher waiting for it to roll foul and then picking it up?. It's where the ball ends up if it's in the infield. Edited to add:. Happens all the time in youth sports. Not...
MLBchatsports.com

Want to Solve the Unwritten-Rules Problem? Let Teams Give Up

Baseball is a game of outs—or put another way, it’s about getting the other team off your lawn. So we should not be surprised when grumpy old baseball folks scream about unwritten rules being broken. It happened this week, when White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes smacked a home run on a 3-0 pitch when his team was beating the Twins 15–4 in the ninth inning. The sporting thing, we are told, would be for Mercedes to … um, stop trying.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Weighs in on MLB’s ‘Unwritten Rules,’ Tony La Russa

Trevor Bauer weighs in on La Russa's criticism of Mercedes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago Bauer's tweet followed harsh comments made by La Russa at a pregame Zoom conference on Tuesday afternoon, in which he called Mercedes' decision a "big mistake" and vowed there would be "consequences. I was upset, because that's not a time to swing, 3-0," La Russa said. That's just sportsmanship and respect for the game and respect for your opponent.
MLBSacramento Bee

Yermín Mercedes’ home run on 3-0 count vs. Twins position player sparks debate about baseball’s ‘unwritten’ rules — with White Sox manager Tony La Russa calling it a ‘big mistake’

MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox scored a season-high 16 runs Monday at Target Field. It was the final run that dominated Tuesday’s pregame discussion. Designated hitter Yermín Mercedes hit a solo home run in the ninth inning on a 47-mph, 3-0 pitch from Minnesota Twins utility player Willians Astudillo.
MLBToledo Blade

9 things we learned in Mud Hens' first 9 games of 2021

The minor-league baseball season is a long one. Through nine games, it’s hard to determine what is and isn’t sustainable over a 120-game schedule. In a normal year, the Mud Hens would have already played a month and half’s worth of games, but because some Triple-A stadiums hosted alternate sites for major league affiliates, the start of Triple-A season was delayed.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Sharing Sox Podcast 37: Unwritten Rules Edition

In this week’s edition of Sharing Sox, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, show incredible self-control by not delving into the world of 76-year-old arrogant jerks until the second half of the show — though they have a whole lot of fun when they get around to it, including a desperate search for Ken Williams’ and Rick Hahn’s respective manhoods.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Weekend Preview + Unwritten Rules | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 8)

MLB Weekend Preview + Unwritten Rules May 20th, 2021. The MLB Gambling Podcast brings a brand new episode. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji get into the week’s news and weekend preview. In addition, Malcolm and Munaf talk about the surge in no-hitters in the league so far this season. Is it good for the league or bad? Furthermore, the guys talk about the turmoil surrounding the White Sox with Tony LaRussa and Yermin Mercedes. Do the unwritten rules still apply?
MLBToledo Blade

Mud Hens blow early lead, lose series finale at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Toledo Mud Hens scored five runs in the first inning but saw their lead disappear late in a 6-5 defeat to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday at Victory Field to close out the six-game series. Derek Hill led off the game with a home run and Yariel...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Twins broadcasters upset with White Sox over unwritten rule

With the Chicago White Sox putting the finishing touches on a 16-4 victory on Monday night, the Minnesota Twins turned to Willians Astudillo to close out the game. The utility infielder, who captured the imagination of Twins fans with a scoreless outing on Apr. 16, retired the first two batters but fell behind 3-0 to White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes. On the next pitch, Mercedes blasted a 47 mph eephus pitch to the moon for a 16-4 lead.
BaseballValley News

NECBL’s COVID rules have Nighthawks scrambling

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — With about two weeks until the start of the New England Collegiate Baseball League season, the Upper Valley Nighthawks need a skipper. Bryant Bowen was announced as Nighthawks manager in March, but he has stepped down due to the NECBL’s rule that all players and coaches must get the COVID-19 vaccine to participate.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Thoughts on building nostalgia, college & baseball

• People love history, they just don’t want to pay for it. The Sedalia City Council has awarded a contract for the demolition of the building at 321 E. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...