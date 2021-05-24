<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Woodlands North Houston Heart Center Achieves Milestone of 100 TAVR Procedures - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Woodlands North Houston Heart Center Achieves Milestone of 100 TAVR Procedures

By Vanessa Astros
Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – Robert Aertker, MD, performed the 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure this morning at St. Luke’s Health—The Woodlands Hospital, a significant milestone for the medical community in North Houston. Dr. Aertker is an interventional cardiologist at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center. “Completing 100 TAVR procedures...

www.woodlandsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
The Woodlands, TX
Health
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
City
North Houston, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Valve#Heart Failure#Heart Surgery#Aortic Stenosis#Surgical Procedures#Medical Center#Clinical Medicine#Medical Procedures#Medical Treatment#Md#The Woodlands Hospital#Nih#Tavr Patients#Heart Transplants#Surgical Valves#Aortic Valve Stenosis#Cardiology#Valve Replacement#Patient Care#100 Tavr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Houston, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

High school students ride for mental health at Wellness on Wheels event

Rene Gonzalez stood in front of the pack of about 40 cyclists Saturday morning, feet in pedals, ready to lead a 12-mile ride across the East End. Gonzalez created Wellness on Wheels in 2020 to improve student mental health at Milby High School, where he works as student support manager for Communities in Schools, a non-profit that provides students mental health services, dropout prevention and other resources.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Harris County, TXspringhappenings.com

Harris County ESD No. 11 Begins Construction on State-of-the-Art Campus to House New Ambulance Service

Spring, Texas – Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) has begun construction on the new 43-acre, state-of-the-art campus that will house the district’s new ambulance service. The campus will contain six buildings, including the District’s main administration building, its ambulance deployment center, a fleet maintenance facility, and a...
Houston, TXourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...