We love doing everything we can to make our kids love their bedrooms. It should be their oasis to give them a place where they can relax and be themselves. There are lots of ways to do that, including getting them new toys, adding decorations and fun lighting, and of course, having a comfortable bed. A loft bed with a slide attached is the perfect choice because it covers all of those bases. Space underneath helps provide convenient storage and play space for your kiddo, and the slide is exciting and fun. You really can't go wrong. If that sounds like what you're looking for, check out this list of the best loft beds with slides.