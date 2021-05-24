newsbreak-logo
Northwest Michigan Works! Hosts Virtual Hiring Event with Hundreds of Job Opportunities

By Melissa Smith
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Hundreds of job openings are being featured with various industries in northern Michigan through a Northwest Michigan Works! virtual hiring event. The virtual hiring event is happening Tuesday, May 25th and will include two sessions. More than 50-employers from around Northwest Michigan will be featured with their job openings.

People will have the opportunity to learn about current job openings and connect directly to the northern Michigan employers. The first session of the hiring event will go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature jobs in hospitality, retail and healthcare. The second session will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature industries including construction, manufacturing and outdoor seasonal jobs.

If you’re interested in the virtual hiring event through Northwest Michigan Works! you can register in advance to learn about each employer’s job openings. Job seekers can also upload their resume ahead of time for employers to view.

Participation in the virtual hiring event is FREE and registration provides access to all the employer’s online booths.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

