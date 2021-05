We’re two episodes from the end of Mare of Easttown now, and both the plot points and the bullets are flying fast. In the former category, we have a few new suspects in the death of Erin McMenamin. Though the sketchy priest “Deacon” Mark (again, he’s not a deacon, he’s a priest, but whatever) seems to be in the clear, Dylan, the not-the-father of Erin’s baby, is back on the list, along with Erin’s best friend Jess and a third party whose name I didn’t catch. This trio breaks into Erin’s house—easy to do when her dad is in jail for shooting Dylan—and destroy the secret cache of journals the location of which Jess lied to Mare about. (Jess pockets a piece of paper from within one of the journals; file that one on the mantel next to Chekhov’s gun.)