newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upper Makefield Township, PA

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE REPORT: Police make numerous DUI arrests; investigate fraudulent activity; conduct truck enforcement detail

BucksLocalNews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARREST >> At midnight on May 14 police were dispatched to a one-vehicle traffic accident off of the roadway in the area of Rushland Road in Wrightstown Township. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.

www.buckslocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, PA
City
Upper Makefield Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Trucks#Marijuana#Police Report#Dui#Drug Paraphernalia#Traffic Stop#Wire Fraud#Chevy Avalanche#Volvo#Lexus#Sim#Google Chrome#Police Report#Arrests#Newtown Township#Violations#Officer#Driving#Field Sobriety Tests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related