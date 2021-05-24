NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE REPORT: Police make numerous DUI arrests; investigate fraudulent activity; conduct truck enforcement detail

ARREST >> At midnight on May 14 police were dispatched to a one-vehicle traffic accident off of the roadway in the area of Rushland Road in Wrightstown Township. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.