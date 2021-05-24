<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Chrissie Hynde shines on Dylan covers album - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Chrissie Hynde shines on Dylan covers album

By JIM HARRINGTON
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Chrissie Hynde covers Bob Dylan. Fortunately, the result of that equation — as witnessed on "Standing In the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan” — is every bit as good as one would hope. Seriously, it’s one of the best new albums we’ve heard all year. The always amazing Hynde,...

www.kansascity.com
