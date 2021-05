This Is Us, a drama the world loved, is wrapping up in its fifth season. The usual 18 episodes season has been cut down to 16 and that could be the unusual circumstances in which the season was shot. A pandemic-riddled world doesn’t really make it easy to do things. This season was always supposed to be about Kevin and Madison’s big day. The teaser that NBC released recently does its job well of teasing everyone of the wedding setup but with an impending doom looming at large. Let us tell you what we know about this finale season of the family drama. This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Gets Hitched to Sofia Pernas: Reports.