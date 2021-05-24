Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Staffers with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Engineering are counting the days when the keys to their new facility are officially handed over. The roughly $3.5 million facility, located behind the county Law Enforcement Center on the west side of Mason City, will feature a wash bay, expanded garage, sign shop and offices, is a combination of three existing facilities. These include the Clear Lake shop, a sand/material lot on the east side of Clear Lake, and the South Federal Avenue shop. The sale of these properties is part of what is allowing the project to come in under budget. To help with further cost savings, the department is moving existing equipment into the new facility, and some work like aggregate removal, seeding and some interior work is being done by the department itself.