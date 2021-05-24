newsbreak-logo
Mason City, IA

Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Tuesday

By Jared McNett
Globe Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny plans to spend time in Mason City's Central Park on Tuesday should be pushed back. Monday afternoon, the City of Mason City sent out a press release saying that workers will be treating weeds at Central Park in downtown on Tuesday, May 25 throughout the day. "Residents are asked...

Mason City, IAKIMT

Meredith Wilson birthday bash in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Wilson’s 119th birthday on Tuesday. The free event will run from 5 to 8:30 pm with be music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape, and a free showing of “The Music Man” at 6 pm. Ice cream and cake will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.
Floyd County, IAGlobe Gazette

Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures. This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors. On Thursday, nearly 30 members...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Mason City, IAKIMT

Mason City chamber wins digital campaign award

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The Mid-American Chamber Executives (MACE) have honored the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce with its “Digital Campaign of the Year” award. MACE says the award is designed to honor the inventive media and digital platform content that has shown to push the boundaries of...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown weekend edition for May 15-16

So, what do you think? To mask or unmask? Reporter Zach Dupont is collecting local opinions on the CDC's latest recommendation that those fully vaccinated can go without masks, indoor or outdoor. Will you? Send him an email at Zachary.Dupont@globegazette.com. And here's what's up heading into the weekend in North...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

ICYMI: Victory for Mason City man as attorney curbs parking ticket appeal

For Pete's sake, the parking-ticket tangle a local business owner found himself in with Mason City officials has finally come undone. Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Mason City Memorial Day service set for May 31

Capt. Joan Platz was part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women. Since that pioneering achievement in 1981, it has been commonplace for a woman to graduate from one of the most prestigious military institutions in the world. Platz will be the...
Mason City, IAKIMT

New pieces of art coming to River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Sculptures on Parade is adding some new pieces. This year's parade will feature 29 new rotating sculptures that will be installed this coming Tuesday, as well as 7 new permanent sculptures. The artists who created these lovely works of art will be in town next week to see their creations on display. The rotating sculptures will be on display until next April, when they will either be returned to the artist or moved to another similar program. One existing piece, titled 'Rocky', will take up permanent residence at Southbridge Mall.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown for Thursday, May 13

Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old finalist on "American Idol" this season, had to exit the show on Wednesday after a video surfaced of him at age 12 sitting next to a person wearing a white hood that resembles a KKK headpiece. Cancel culture or a racist video? Kennedy's mother says the...
Mason City, IAMarietta Daily Journal

Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

MASON CITY — For folks who work with the Kinney Pioneer Museum near the Mason City Municipal Airport, living history has been a little less alive over the past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum, which has operated for 53 years, hasn’t been open to the public since July 2020 when its board of trustees unanimously voted not to open for the season.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Skipper: Local journalism does make a difference

Late last month I used this space to report on the dilemma of Peter Kiroff, owner of Pete’s Kitchen, who had a problem with City Hall. Pete was allowing vehicles to park partially on the sidewalk in front of his business because he had safety concerns about parking in normal fashion on the narrow street. So vehicles were parked with passenger-side wheels over the curb.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - Staffers with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Engineering are counting the days when the keys to their new facility are officially handed over. The roughly $3.5 million facility, located behind the county Law Enforcement Center on the west side of Mason City, will feature a wash bay, expanded garage, sign shop and offices, is a combination of three existing facilities. These include the Clear Lake shop, a sand/material lot on the east side of Clear Lake, and the South Federal Avenue shop. The sale of these properties is part of what is allowing the project to come in under budget. To help with further cost savings, the department is moving existing equipment into the new facility, and some work like aggregate removal, seeding and some interior work is being done by the department itself.
Mason City, IAKIMT

MercyOne announces annual Legend Award

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is presenting its annual Legend Award to Brenda Epsteen. Epsteen is a clinical education specialist in Clinical Practice, Informatics and Education and, according to her nomination letter, “Brenda’s positive attitude makes every project better! She is an amazing leader and mentor to many. This was a time of high stress, laughter, sweat, tears and added grey hairs, but throughout it all, Brenda was a positive influence. Everyone appreciated her calming presence.”
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Carney: Conservation sites are good, but only first step

If you have traveled south of Clear Lake on Interstate-35 since last fall you may have noticed the large CREP project and sign on the west side of the road just a few miles from town. The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) is the same program responsible for the two water retention areas just east of Mason City on US Hwy 18.