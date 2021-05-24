Movie Mondays: Week 3

Tenet, 2021, directed by Christopher Nolan – 2/5 Stars. Tenet, for many reasons, is a colossal failure in screenwriting and storytelling. Christopher Nolan’s most recent mind-bending adventure is a masterclass in what not to do when writing a script for a film. Events, concepts and characters are described to the audience without them being shown on screen, dialogue is heavy on exposition and devoid of emotion and the experience as a whole is endlessly, laughably confusing. That being said, it has all the trappings of a fun, entertaining Nolan film: perfectly polished set pieces, thrilling, well-shot action sequences and a thunderous electronic score. In Nolan’s own words, Tenet is less of a film and more of an “experience,” a puzzle box of diegesis that’s meant to be watched multiple times over and explored as an abstract concept. While it can be seen what Nolan was trying to achieve, even this goal of an “experience” misses the mark, especially when the story is virtually devoid of emotional stakes. While a talented cast does their best to keep their heads above the tide of Tenet’s inexplicably bewildering script, the film will likely only hit home with the biggest fans of Nolan’s other films like Memento or Inception.