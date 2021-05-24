Union Local FFA installs officers

View more in
Law Enforcement
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Ohio State|barnesville-enterprise.com
Union Local FFA President named 2021-22 Ohio FFA Sentinel
BELMONT -- Faith Galavich was recently named the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Sentinel. Galavich is the first-known Union Local FFA member to receive an Ohio FFA office from the Union Local FFA program. This was her second year running for office. On April 29, it was announced during the first session...
westsideconnect.com
Gustine FFA selects officer team
On May 6 the Gustine FFA Chapter held its meeting for the month of April. This meeting was for the election of officers for 2021-22. As the room filled up with students, next year’s potential officers could start to feel the nerves settling in. The week before the meeting, the 11 candidates submitted an application and were interviewed about their qualifications to be a Gustine FFA officer.
West Side Journal
WBR Garden & Civic Club installs officers
A gathering for the May 11 Luncheon and installation of next years officers for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club took place in the Neptune Ball Room at the Houmas House. Outgoing President Andrea Normand was presented a gift of a birdhouse for her two years of being president. The 2021-22 officers pictured from left to right: Vice President Ada Hebert, Treasurer Elisa Tubbs, President Trudy Millard, and Secretary Katherine Lorio.
Cypress, CA|oc-breeze.com
Woman’s Club of Cypress installs 2021-2022 officers
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Cypress installed their officers for the 2021-2022 Club year at a ceremony and luncheon held at the. residence of Jon and Bonnie Peat on May 12, 2021. Mayor Jon Peat officiated the installation of officers. Officers installed:. President – Bonnie Peat. 1st Vice-President/Dean – Ginger...
thecantonherald.com
Colonial Dames XVII Century officers installed
The Martin’s Hundred Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century met in Mabank. Chapter officers installed for the new year were: President Carrie Anne Wilson-Woolverton, Secretary Mary Beth Haley, Treasurer Ruth Shelton, Chaplain Sherrie Archer, Registrar Lana Filgo and Historian Pat Thibodeau. The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century ...
Fort Worth, TX|Posted byDFW Community News
Local Police Union Uses Uptick in Crime to Consolidate Power and Money
Fort Worth’s police union has never been one to pass up a good misinformation campaign, which is probably one reason they gleefully opened a Parler account, the preferred app for conspiracy theorists and white supremacists, earlier this year (“Police Union Parler,” Jan 13). The upcoming runoff election on Sat, Jun...
Lawrence County, PA|New Castle News
U.S. Attorney recognizes local law officers
A New Castle police youth program, another that helps felons find jobs and overall good police and community interactions were reasons Lawrence County’s law enforcement team was recognized Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman and his staff traveled from Pittsburgh to New Castle to shower accolades upon New Castle...
mysoutex.com
Astron Club awards funds, installs officers
Fundraising was a little different for the Astron Club this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was not able to host its annual Taste of Goliad fundraiser; but, the members did not let that deter their efforts. They reached out to local businesses asking them to be...
Columbia Star
National Society Colonial Dames install new officers and members
New officers and members were installed for 2021-2023 at the May 20 meeting of the National Society Colonial Dames, XVII Century, Gov. Robert Gibbes Chapter—(l-r) Doris Taylor, historian; Barbara Jones, librarian; Elinor Thompson, chaplain; Kathryn Durham, treasurer; Sharon Vanzant, vice president; Dorothy LaNeel Lesesne, president; Terry Gladfelter, president; Bonnie S. Glasgow, past president. Officers not pictured: Ashley Williams, secretary and Yvonne Howell, registrar.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Le Mars student elected to state FFA office
Kiley Allan, a graduating senior at Le Mars Community High School, was recently elected as the Northwest District Iowa FFA State Vice-President. Allan will attend Iowa State University in the fall.
pdjnews.com
Perry Study Club installs officers for 2021-22 year
Perry Study Club hosted a spring luncheon and installation of officers on May 4 in the home of Norma Jerome in Stillwater. Twenty members each brought a salad to share with others. Norman Filtz, brother of member Norma Jerome, presented a program entitled ‘Show Me the Money’. The program consisted of pointing out the various examples of symbolism on our paper money. Members studied the dollar…
Hendersonville, NC|tribpapers.com
Slain Officers Honored in Local Memorial
Hendersonville – Slain law officers were honored late last week for their valor and ultimate sacrifice, starting with the dedication of Henderson County’s Law Enforcement Center last Friday in honor of Ryan Hendrix. Deputy Hendrix, among three officers cornering a suspect in a pickup truck, was fatally shot on Sept....
New Castle, PA|Allied News
Local ceremony to honor fallen police officers
A special public outdoor ceremony is planned Monday in remembrance for Lawrence County's fallen law enforcement officers. The ceremony will take place at noon at the Fraternal Order of Police memorial outside of the New Castle police station on Grant Street. The keynote speaker will be New Castle Mayor Chris Frye.
Dublin, VA|WDBJ7.com
Local union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The UAW Local 2069 Union members voted Sunday to reject the ratification of three areas of the contract negotiation proposal with Volvo. Volvo Trucks North America had previously announced the company and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.
Politics|northfortmyersneighbor.com
Rotary names top Rotarian, installs officers
William Barnes has done so much to give back to the community and it dates back to long before he became a Rotarian. However, his and the Rotarians’ giving nature seemed a perfect fit, so Barnes joined two years ago and made an immediate impact. It didn’t take long for...
Politics|capitalpress.com
Washington FFA announces new state officers
Washington FFA has a new team of state officers for 2021-2022. Alyxandra Bozeman of White River FFA was elected president; Ainsley Carpenter of Deer Park FFA as vice president; Madison Wolfe of Pullman FFA as secretary; Kinsey Nelson of Walla Walla FFA as treasurer; Caitlyn Garvey of Yelm FFA as reporter; and Andrew Miles of Finley FFA as sentinel.
Nebraska State|wilber-republican.com
Tri County FFA officers attend state conference
Seven Tri County FFA Officers attended the third session of the Nebraska State FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) on May 19. The statewide training was hosted by the Nebraska Dept. of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Law Enforcement|redlandscommunitynews.com
Contemporary Club installs new officers for 2021-22
Contemporary Club of Redlands has installed its officers for the 2021-22 year in a Zoom meeting led by installing officer Maxine Flater, a former president who now lives in North Carolina. Club member Laura Hettinger served has IT person, manipulating three different devices to allow the members to see Flater...
Wiscnews.com
Portage FFA members honored at local banquet
On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumni, and sponsor. The program recognized the accomplishments and achievements over the past year and awards were presented to the Leadership Development Event participants who competed in March in a public speaking contests. Additionally, awards were presented to the Career Development Event participants who competed in agriculture evaluation contests in Dairy Cattle, Wildlife, Veterinary Science, Agronomy, Poultry, and Livestock.