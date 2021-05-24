newsbreak-logo
Alto, GA

Doris Armour Jones, Age 76 Alto

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 4 days ago

Doris Armour Jones, age 76, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Mrs. Jones was born on September 26, 1944 in Lula, Georgia to the late Leco Armour and Polly Waters Armour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geneva Armour Wade; brothers, Bennie Armour; Perry Armour; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raliegh and Ruth Gerrin Jones. Mrs. Jones led her life through Christ and was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren as “Mema”. Doris worked for Yonah Reality Manufacturing until it’s closing with over 30 years of service. She also worked for Runway Fish House having served for approximately 20 years. She then retired from Merial Select Laboratories with 17 years of service.

