Google’s ‘Project Starline’ Makes Virtual Meetings Feel Like In-Person

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.