Google’s ‘Project Starline’ Makes Virtual Meetings Feel Like In-Person

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Google is workong on elevating the virtual meeting experience with its ongoing Project Starline, which brings a three-dimensional aspect to online video communication. Virtual calls and meetings have become a regular part of everyday life especially due to travel restrictions and mandated office closures that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While video calls are part of the new normal, Google argues that the two-dimensional experience of hearing and seeing someone on your screen, especially with a lower resolution camera, does not quite compare to a real-life encounter.

