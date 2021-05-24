Google’s ‘Project Starline’ Makes Virtual Meetings Feel Like In-Person
Google is workong on elevating the virtual meeting experience with its ongoing Project Starline, which brings a three-dimensional aspect to online video communication. Virtual calls and meetings have become a regular part of everyday life especially due to travel restrictions and mandated office closures that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While video calls are part of the new normal, Google argues that the two-dimensional experience of hearing and seeing someone on your screen, especially with a lower resolution camera, does not quite compare to a real-life encounter.petapixel.com