Marilyn Monroe: Never-before-seen outtakes from 'Some Like It Hot'

CORONADO, Calif. — Just when you thought you'd seen every image of Marilyn Monroe, the KFMB archives produces never-before-seen outtakes of the movie star. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Hotel del Coronado where Marilyn starred in one of the greatest comedies of all time, 'Some Like it Hot'. The movie was shot in September of 1958. That's when the magnificent red top towers of Hotel del Coronado were upstaged by the beauty of Marilyn Monroe. San Diegans were mesmerized by the star who stood before them. News 8 has rediscovered several minutes of never-before-seen silent outtakes of Marilyn Monroe. This footage was shot at Hotel del Coronado.