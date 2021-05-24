newsbreak-logo
USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

By Riley Bunch rbunch@cnhi.com
Union-Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.

www.unionrecorder.com
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

USDA Not Appealing Court Decision on Pork Slaughter Line Speeds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA to intervene in the matter before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Schumer asks USDA to help more NY farmers after newspaper probe

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve its outreach to farmers and augment data collection on small operations after a Times Union investigation found the agency's $24 billion COVID-19 relief program failed to help most farmers, including three-quarters of those in New York.
hoards.com

Joint Statement of Livestock Organizations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona.
Congress & Courtswisfarmer.com

Court ruling will concentrate pork market power

The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain. Now, just as we are returning to...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our...
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA forecasts record farm exports in FY 2021

The Department of Agriculture projects U.S. farm exports for 2021 at $164 billion, the highest on record. USDA announced its quarterly agricultural trade forecast this week. The results represent an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in 2014.
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried Joins USDA Event on American Rescue Plan Debt Relief for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Monica Rainge, U.S. Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (FL-5), and others to highlight historic American Rescue Plan provisions that provide $4 billion in debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, and growers. They were joined at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Research and Extension Center in Quincy, Florida by FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., FAMU College of Agriculture and Food Sciences Dean Robert Taylor, Ph.D., Gadsden County Commission Chair Brenda Holt, Quincy Mayor Ronte R. Harris, and approximately fifty farmers and ranchers from across North Florida.
Dodge City Daily Globe

USDA announces initiative to quantify benefits of conservation program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. This multiyear effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting U.S. agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturekrcu.org

USDA Approves Missouri Industrial Hemp Amendments

On Thursday, May 27, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan. Missouri is the second state to be approved by the USDA for their amendments. Sami Jo Freeman from the Missouri Department of Agriculture describes Missouri as being “a...
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers may qualify for loan relief, USDA says

Minority farmers are now eligible for loan relief, as announced by the United States Department of Agriculture's newly confirmed Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh. Bronaugh, a Petersburg native, led a town hall and Q&A session at Virginia State University Wednesday morning to discuss the new loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan was first introduced in March as a part of the American Rescue Plan, the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
aginfo.net

Payment Program for Farmers of Color Underway

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack traveled to Georgia to announce the start of the $4 billion relief program for Black farmers and other socially disadvantaged farmers to pay off outstanding USDA loans. The USDA said that about 16,000 minority farmers who borrowed money directly from USDA appear to have qualified...
AgricultureHerald-Palladium

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat, delivering a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday evening it...
Arkansas StateRadio Keokuk

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 – To help residents, farmers, and ranchers affected by the devastation caused by recent storms and flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to aid recovery efforts. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices are responding and providing a variety of program flexibilities and other assistance to residents, agricultural producers, and affected communities.
AgricultureChar-Koosta News

USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early this week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.
Congress & Courts94.3 Jack FM

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

A recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.
Congress & Courtswrfi.org

Gillibrand and Schumer Call for More Pandemic Relief to go to Dairy Farmers

New York State Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer are calling for more direct relief for New York’s hard hit dairy farmers. Dairy is the largest sector of New York’s agriculture industry, and the fourth largest producer of milk in the U.S.. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy farmers suffered under volatile prices, and an unstable market. The pandemic added to this burden, disrupting supply chains and adding costs.
Congress & Courtspanolian.com

Hyde-Smith Says USDA Must Act to Offset Catfish Losses Due to Bird Predation

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today highlighted the staggering losses caused by bird predation on Mississippi catfish ponds in an effort to prod the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover those costs under an emergency assistance program. Hyde-Smith focused on bird predation losses at a Senate Agriculture Committee confirmation hearing...