Ohio State’s new class of rookies went through their first practices as NFL players this past weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, all of the NFL teams that drafted or signed rookie Buckeyes this year held their minicamps for first-year players. With the exception of Denver Broncos seventh-round draft pick Jonathon Cooper, who was unable to participate in rookie minicamp after undergoing a heart procedure last week, the rest of Ohio State’s NFL newcomers – plus a couple of non-rookie Buckeyes who are still trying to make it in the league – were on the field with their new teams for the first time over the past three days.