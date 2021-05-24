The Order of the Smile is an award that children give to adults
The Order of the Smile (Polish: Order Uśmiechu) is an international award that children give to adults to honor them in their "love, care and aid" for children. This is the only award that exists in the world which is granted exclusively by kids. The children also nominate all of the candidates for the award. The Order of the Smile was established 50 years ago by a Polish magazine called Kurier Polski and was was officially recognized in 1979 by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.boingboing.net