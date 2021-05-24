Op-Ed: Clean energy technologies can benefit us – but we need a strategy

Jerry Seinfeld once said: “No one likes change except a wet baby.” Most of us would just as soon avoid change but, like it or not, the fossil fuels to which we’re accustomed are a dying breed, and the science says we must cut emissions pollution in half by 2030. Fortunately, we are in the midst of dramatic technological innovations that could allow us to use non-polluting renewable energy at affordable prices and in efficient ways. The three main components of this energy transition are efficiency, electricity, and renewable energy sources that produce electricity.