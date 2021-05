Sling TV is amongst the pioneer OTT Internet TV streaming services that arrived in the world. It is the most reliable streaming service over the internet, which has grabbed over 2.4 million subscribers, and most of them reside in America. What makes it superior to others is, this successful streaming service offers affordable plans and provides a vast content library. The best thing is it allows users to watch content from anywhere and on any device, and Sling TV is already on the list of most popular live TV streaming services in the USA. Today we will talk about this streaming network in detail growing rapidly, and there are no signs of slowing down.