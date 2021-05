ABC NEWS– Monday, the Midlands bus driver being called a hero shared his story on Good Morning America. Deputies say Richland Two bus driver Kenneth Corbin kept the kids inside his school bus safe during a hijacking this month. He’s being praised for his actions after a Fort Jackson trainee left the base and jumped on the bus with an unloaded rifle on May 6. Corbin and the 18 children were let off shortly after, unharmed.