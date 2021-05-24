Car Crashes Through Roof of Missouri Family Home, Nobody Killed
A Missouri family’s emotions had to be through the roof this weekend … this after a car came smashing down through their actual roof, all thanks to some stupid teens. Two high schoolers — who had reportedly just come from a graduation party — somehow lost control of their vehicle very early Sunday morning while cruising a street near Eureka, MO … and came toppling down a hill, only to come to a crashing halt via somebody’s house.www.foxbangor.com