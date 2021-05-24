newsbreak-logo
Uganda set to buckle up on crypto regulation

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Intelligence Authority in Uganda has raised the alarm on the government to develop clear-cut regulations regarding cryptocurrencies in the country. Local media in Uganda Daily Monitor reports that the FIA has asked the country’s finance ministry to develop a legal framework for cryptocurrency regulations in Uganda. Executive director...

www.cryptopolitan.com
