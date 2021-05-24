Cancel
Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert announce that The Tonight Show and The Late Show will welcome vaccinated audiences back in June

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 26 days ago

Late night shows are plotting a return to normalcy after being forced to restructure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will be welcoming full vaccinated audiences back to their respective shows next month, according to Deadline on Monday.

The announcement follows a similar on earlier that same day by CBS that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would also bring studio audiences back to the Ed Sullivan Theater in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4ASU_0a9SjEgw00
Back to business: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be resuming production in front of a live, vaccinated studio audience next month, it was revealed on Monday

Fallon and Colbert are following suit with Jimmy Kimmel who told Deadline last month that his Los Angeles based late night show would bring back a vaccinated audience next month.

The late night shows will require audience members to prove their vaccination status in order to attend tapings.

At the end of March, Jimmy Fallon brought back a limited studio audience but by the summer seats will be filled to capacity, without a need to socially distance.

Meanwhile, a few hours prior to Fallon's announcement, CBS revealed that Stephen Colbert is aiming for a June 14 return to a full studio audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRa4N_0a9SjEgw00
Details: CBS said that audience members for Colbert must show proof of vaccination and that masks will be optional

The network said that audience members must show proof of vaccination and that masks will be optional. They added that the staff and crew will receive COVID-19 tests before resuming in-person work.

'I look forward to once again doing show for an audience I can smell and touch,' Colbert said.

Last month during a virtual panel event, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he planned to s start welcoming audiences back mid-June.

'We are hopeful that we can let people who want to see the show into our building and rest of the staff,' Kimmel told Deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXcPj_0a9SjEgw00
Changes: At the end of March, Jimmy Fallon brought back a limited studio audience but by the summer seats will be filled to capacity, without a need to socially distance

'June 15 is the date that the governor established as our get-back-to really-normal date, so we're hoping that means we can get back to normal here but nobody really knows,' he said.

Currently, 49.2% of Americans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 39.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among other late night shows, Los Angeles based The Late Late Show with James Corden and New York based Late Night with Seth Meyers have yet to make any announcements about returning to studio audiences.

Since early 2020, all of the late night shows pivoted to at-home models due to various stay at home orders and coronavirus lockdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpuji_0a9SjEgw00
In the crowd: Last month during a virtual panel event, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he planned to s start welcoming audiences back mid-June
