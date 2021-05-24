Cancel
Harry Maguire reveals he spoke to psychologist after brawl in Mykonos

By David McDonnell
Daily Mirror
 26 days ago

Harry Maguire revealed he spoke to a psychologist after his nightmare summer when he was arrested after a brawl on holiday in Mykonos.

Manchester United and England star Maguire opened up on the mental side of football in a wide-ranging interview with Gary Neville on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel.

Maguire, who is losing his battle to be fit for Wednesday's Europa League final, said he sought advice from England's team psychologist in the wake of his controversial summer.

Defender Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery in August 2020 following the incident on the Greek island, but has lodged an official appeal against all three convictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flmRK_0a9Sj9MY00
Harry Maguire reveals he spoke to a psychologist after the incident in Mykonos (Image: BBC/TWITTER)

Talking to Neville, Maguire said: “I think, like you say, the stigma around it is wrong really, because when you play for a club like Manchester United it, it should be there, it should be there for support.

“I think a lot of psychologists now aren’t just psychologists, they’re involved in the football club, you know the football side of it, you don’t have to, you don’t see someone going to see them and think, 'what problem has he got?'.

“It could be a general chat about anything so I’ve obviously spoke to, we had one at England, Mitch, who I spoke to after my summer and the disappointment of the summer that I had. Yeah, I feel like they should be there and they should be part of the game.”

  • The Overlap is a new YouTube channel from Gary Neville in partnership with Sky Bet
