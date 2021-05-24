newsbreak-logo
Piers Morgan vows to ‘buy 1,000 Big Macs’ after vegans blockade McDonalds

By Claire Murphy
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Piers Morgan has vowed to buy 1,000 Big Macs to thwart the vegan protests which have disrupted the food supply to the huge burger chain in the UK.

At the weekend, police were called in to several incidents around the country, as members of a group called Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to stop McDonald’s distribution lorries from leaving their deports in Hertfordshire, Hampshire, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.

The group is urging the large burger chain to commit to becoming entirely plant-based in 2025.

Above a headline reading "Vegan extremists blockade McDonalds for second day running", Piers wrote: "This makes me want to buy 1,000 Big Macs tomorrow"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDi7t_0a9Sj8Tp00
Someone looks like they could do with a Happy Meal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRF0l_0a9Sj8Tp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sgmj_0a9Sj8Tp00

McDonald’s already has a vegetarian option called a Vegetable Deluxe, but as its sauce contains egg, it is not suitable for vegans. However, the chips, hash browns, carrot sticks and fruit bag on the menu are vegan and there are plans to introduce a totally vegan burger in the UK.

Sweden was the first country to try the meat-free option, called the McVegan and the company is hopeful that more McPlant recipes will be available worldwide.

Some of Piers’ 7.4 million fans agreed with his cheeky stance, with one saying “Vegan food is marvellous Piers, especially when accompanied by a sirloin steak.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrOSs_0a9Sj8Tp00
Piers made a fuss about vegan sausage rolls last year ( Image: ITV)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXn4p_0a9Sj8Tp00
The protestors mocked the Big Mac and the Golden Arches at the McDonald's distribution centre

And another said “I respect their right to be vegan but they should respect mine to love a McChicken Sandwich, it’s only fair.”

But this isn’t the first time that the former editor and GMB presenter, 56, has had er, beef, with vegans. Two years again, he denounced the high street chain Greggs for introducing a vegan sausage roll. Then last year, he was feuding with them again. The bakery’s social media account had tweeted ‘the wait is over’ to celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions on some shops, and Piers retorted:

“Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns.”

They responded by reminding Piers that he’d admitted to queuing for hours to get his favourite treats at McDonalds.

