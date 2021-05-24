Man Utd name 26-man squad for Europa League final with one key absentee confirmed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the 26-man squad that will travel to Poland for Wednesday’s Europa League final with Villarreal.

Solskjaer made a host of changes to his line-up for the final Premier League game of the season in preparation for the showdown in Gdansk.

The 10 alterations he made against Wolves paid off, with United ending their domestic season on a high after some poor results in recent weeks.

Harry Maguire missed the trip to Molineux, as he did for the three previous league games after suffering an ankle injury in the win at Aston Villa last month.

Harry Maguire will travel to Poland, but it is unlikely he will be passed fit to play (Image: Getty Images)

The Red Devils skipper remains a huge doubt for the final, with Solskjaer admitting his chances of playing are unlikely.

"He's still walking very gingerly. He's travelling [to Gdansk] of course," the United boss said before the 2-1 win over Wolves.

"I'll give him until Wednesday afternoon on that one, but I don't have high hopes."

With Solskjaer willing to wait until the last minute to decide on his fitness, Maguire has been named in the squad.

Should he be ruled out, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will compete for a centre-back berth alongside Victor Lindelof, who was given the weekend off.

One player who hasn’t won his fitness race is Anthony Martial. Speaking last week, the United boss hinted the Frenchman could be available after missing the last two months with a knee injury.

Solskjaer has named his final squad, with Anthony Martial missing out due to injury

However, he has been deemed not ready for a return to competitive action and so will remain in Manchester.

Amad, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire all featured against Wolves and will also make the trip to Poland when United depart on Monday night.

David De Gea is of course included, with Solskjaer yet to officially confirm who will be given the nod against Unai Emery’s men.

Dean Henderson has become United’s No 1 in the league, while the Spaniard has come in for the Europa League latter stages.

It is expected De Gea will start in between the sticks, but Solskjaer has kept the door open by claiming “Dean is ready for a game again” after starting the final league game of the campaign.

Full Man Utd travelling squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams; Amad, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van de Beek; Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford, Shoretire.

* Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip