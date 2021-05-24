newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd name 26-man squad for Europa League final with one key absentee confirmed

By Ben Husband
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the 26-man squad that will travel to Poland for Wednesday’s Europa League final with Villarreal.

Solskjaer made a host of changes to his line-up for the final Premier League game of the season in preparation for the showdown in Gdansk.

The 10 alterations he made against Wolves paid off, with United ending their domestic season on a high after some poor results in recent weeks.

Harry Maguire missed the trip to Molineux, as he did for the three previous league games after suffering an ankle injury in the win at Aston Villa last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHR6f_0a9Sizd600
Harry Maguire will travel to Poland, but it is unlikely he will be passed fit to play (Image: Getty Images)

The Red Devils skipper remains a huge doubt for the final, with Solskjaer admitting his chances of playing are unlikely.

"He's still walking very gingerly. He's travelling [to Gdansk] of course," the United boss said before the 2-1 win over Wolves.

"I'll give him until Wednesday afternoon on that one, but I don't have high hopes."

With Solskjaer willing to wait until the last minute to decide on his fitness, Maguire has been named in the squad.

Should he be ruled out, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will compete for a centre-back berth alongside Victor Lindelof, who was given the weekend off.

One player who hasn’t won his fitness race is Anthony Martial. Speaking last week, the United boss hinted the Frenchman could be available after missing the last two months with a knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2TSQ_0a9Sizd600
Solskjaer has named his final squad, with Anthony Martial missing out due to injury

However, he has been deemed not ready for a return to competitive action and so will remain in Manchester.

Amad, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire all featured against Wolves and will also make the trip to Poland when United depart on Monday night.

David De Gea is of course included, with Solskjaer yet to officially confirm who will be given the nod against Unai Emery’s men.

Dean Henderson has become United’s No 1 in the league, while the Spaniard has come in for the Europa League latter stages.

It is expected De Gea will start in between the sticks, but Solskjaer has kept the door open by claiming “Dean is ready for a game again” after starting the final league game of the campaign.

Full Man Utd travelling squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams; Amad, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van de Beek; Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford, Shoretire.

* Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Man Utd#Aston Villa#Ankle Injury#Wolves#Molineux#Frenchman#Spaniard#The Europa League#Grant Bishop#Mctominay#Mirror Football#26 Man Squad#Manchester United Manager#Pogba#Gdansk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Solskjaer: United deserved defeat after letting Liverpool off the hook

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflected on tonight’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool and on a more positive note is looking forward to Old Trafford hosting fans next week. The Manchester United manager accepted during his post-match that Liverpool deserved to win the match tonight. The scoreline is deflating but...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Solskjaer’s work at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youngsters at Old Trafford and getting the results. At the time of writing, we’ve just on the back of a 4-2 defeat at home against arch-rivals Liverpool. Although it’s never excusable, at least we can say at full-time we’ve had a better season than the reigning champions, who ended their 30-year wait for league success before throwing it down the drain.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Finishing second no achievement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the team's progress this season. Despite back-to-back defeats, Solskjaer insists the campaign has been positive. He said, "The competition is a lot harder now than when I was a player, I've got to say. Of course, you have three, four, maybe five teams that challenge for the top two positions.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

United Briefing: Ole's call for leaders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his Manchester United defenders to step up to the plate and fill the void left by injured captain Harry Maguire. — Our skipper suffered ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa last Sunday and was forced to watch the Reds' back-to-back Old Trafford defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool this week in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man Utd are struggling without Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his team really missed Harry Maguire in Thursday night’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, with the influential centre-back and captain again missing with an ankle injury. Maguire, who is a major doubt for the Europa League final against Villarreal later...
Premier Leaguegeordiebootboys.com

Manchester United fans are furious as Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wins award

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for April. The 60-year-old won the award ahead of Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce. It’s a well-deserved honour for Bruce. Newcastle’s resurgence in April played a key...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks about Harry Maguire after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged that the club were missing Harry Maguire’s presence during yesterday’s 4-2 Premier League defeat against Liverpool. Maguire sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the Aston Villa clash last weekend, and he has subsequently missed the games against Leicester City and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Solskjaer: Protests affected player preparation ahead of Liverpool defeat

The Man United boss would not use a change in pre-match plans as an excuse for his side's poor performance against Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his Manchester United players were affected by a change in pre-match preparation due to the fans protesting outside but would not use it as an excuse after a disappointing defeat.